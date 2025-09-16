This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Growing up in a Hispanic household, I’ve been raised to celebrate my culture in my everyday life. This comes in many forms – such as the food I cook, the music I listen to, and the constant video calls with my mom and dad because family is everything. This Hispanic Heritage Month, I’m continuing to find little ways to share and celebrate my culture, with its deep ties to our community, family, and traditions, every day.

Celebrating Through Food

From pozole on unbearably hot days to Mexican hot chocolate and pan dulce on the coldest of days, I’d say my culture has some of the best foods out there. My personal favorite food to constantly ask my mom for has always been mole de pollo y arroz rojo. One of my favorite memories with this dish was when I would come home from school, excited to tell my family that I had ended the semester with straight A’s. (Which was basically like announcing I had won an award in our household.) This meant something delicious was coming our way. It was no longer just my celebration; it was our celebration.

Growing up, I knew the amount of tedious work that went into making this dish, so whenever I smelled the chiles and spices filling our home, I knew my mom was putting her heart and soul into it. In our culture, we find any reason to bring family together for a celebratory feast (or a carne asada, if you will).

Since moving out of my family home, I have adopted these same recipes and incorporated them into my weekly meal rotations. My personal favorites are chorizo con papas for breakfast, tinga de pollo for lunch, and enchiladas rojas for dinner. I always make a little extra to share a piece of my culture with my roommates or coworkers.

Celebrating Through Language

Speaking Spanish with the people you love (and who share your Hispanic heritage) is a special gift, and for me, it has created a stronger connection with my family and those around me. Sometimes, there are even sayings in Spanish that don’t translate well in English. One of my favorites growing up would actually be used whenever I got hurt as a child. My abuela would often sing, “Sana, sana, colita de rana. Si no sanas hoy, sanará mañana” to soothe the pain of my falling off my princess-themed scooter. When translating it into English, it says “Heal, heal, little frog tail. If you don’t heal today, you’ll heal tomorrow.” Looking back now, it was definitely a silly little rhyme that distracted me from whatever pain I was experiencing, but it remains one of my favorite memories when it comes to appreciating our language.

While I love speaking Spanish with my family here in the United States, I also enjoy connecting with my family in México. The distance sometimes makes it hard, but video calls and sending Hallmark VIDA cards — which are written in Spanish and designed to celebrate Hispanic cultures — are a great way to help me stay in touch with them in a way that honors our heritage.

Celebrating Through Music

Waking up to the smell of cleaning products and the sound of my mom blasting a variety of Cumbia, Banda, and Ranchera music was one of the highlights of my childhood. Music is a major part of Hispanic culture, whether it’s making home cleaning sessions more enjoyable or creating a fun, lively ambiance for family parties.

One of my fondest memories of this was when I first moved to San Francisco for college with my best friend, Carmen. Moving to this big city made us feel so disconnected from ourselves and very homesick. As a result, I ended up ordering a multicolored disco light (IYKYK) and played a variety of traditional music that you would typically hear at a Quinceañera. We danced, laughed, and were so out of breath — but we were happy. We bonded over memories of attending these parties, where we’d nap on the plastic folding chairs and walk around, saying hello to the distant tías and tíos you didn’t recognize because they hadn’t seen you since you were six months old. The significance that music holds in our Hispanic culture stems from the memories of using it to celebrate life events with those we love.

Today, the love of music that originated in my childhood has become an integral part of my daily commute — I always have my headphones in and the perfect songs cued up while traveling to and from work. And while I love incorporating traditional Latin music into my playlists, I also love exploring other genres inspired by my cultural background, including Latin indie pop and Latin jazz.

Celebrating Through Traditions

There are so many cultural traditions I grew up partaking in, but one that continues to be my favorite is Nochebuena (also known as Christmas Eve)! I hold this tradition close to my heart, as I’ve associated it with many wonderful memories with my family over the years. This is the day when we would indulge in an absurd amount of tamales that we’d help my mom make early that morning. Then, we’d play many intense rounds of Lotería with the family, which often involved little jackpots each round. We’d end the night with a get-together around the Christmas tree and take turns opening and exchanging gifts.

At its core, this night is a celebration of our culture, bringing together family members to feast on traditional foods and dance and sing with each other. Since moving away from my family, I’ve shared these traditions with friends that I’ve made here in my city. We take it very seriously, and I start planning next year’s food, music, and gifts the minute it ends!



Hispanic Heritage Month is all about celebrating your Hispanic roots and sharing the love you have for your culture, whether that’s through food, traditions, or sharing letters in your native language, but let’s not stop there! I feel lucky to have these values rooted in my daily life and to be able to celebrate them not just during Hispanic Heritage Month, but always. With options like Hallmark VIDA cards and other meaningful gifts, Hallmark makes it easier to connect with and celebrate our cultural traditions all year long!