6 Books To Read To Be A Better Ally To The LGBTQ+ Community

Sometimes, the acronym for the queer community seems ever-expanding. Even when typing out LGBTQIA+, the plus sign sits there, hinting at all the things you might still be missing. Whether you identify as part of the queer community or not, you’re bound to have questions, and all of us can be better allies to those with differing identities. And, if you’re anything like me, trying to have a conversation with someone about their experience can be super awkward, whether you’re the one asking questions or being asked. Starting with self-education can take some of the pressure off both members of the conversation.

No experience is the same, even if they’re checking similar boxes. Before you get lost on an internet rabbit hole trying to figure out what all these new letters and words mean, know that there are tons of resources out there to educate yourself. And one of the best ways to do that is by reading.

Many books on queerness or the queer experience are limited to the author’s personal experience. Still, reading one person’s story or historical synopsis can open up your eyes to the complexities of everything we aim to celebrate during June. From gender to sexuality, memoir to history, these six books each offer a different look into the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.

Whether you read one book on this list or all of them, don’t let your education stop this month! Many of the books on this list offer other educational resources and further reading to get different perspectives and new information.