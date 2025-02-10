5 Black History Month 2025 Collections To Shop & Support Black-Owned Brands

Black History Month is officially here, meaning it’s time for businesses to roll out their long-awaited Black History Month collections and bundles. Black History Month collections from businesses help celebrate Black History Month and help Black-owned businesses and companies reach a wide range of new customers for their products. Black history is embedded in many things — food, clothing, hair care, skincare, accessories, and more — so what better way to celebrate Black History Month than to fill your cart with some fantastic Black-owned products?
I’ve got you covered with a list of Black-owned brands celebrating Black History Month 2025 with new collections and bundles. These collections honor and celebrate Black TV shows, historical activists, and more. This year, Black History Month collections range from delicious sweet treats to baby hair and skin care. Here are five Black History Month collections to buy this year to celebrate Black history.
- Maya’s Cookies Golden Age of Black Television Cookie Collection ($45)
-
Dive into the deliciousness of Maya’s Cookies with their fifth annual Black History Month collection. This sweet treat collection honors the golden age of Black television with six cookies (two of each) for three different eras of Black TV. The box includes the Good Times cookie (for Good Times), the Scandalous cookie (for Scandal), and the A Different S’Wirled cookie (for A Different World). Each treat is topped with ingredients connected to the Black show it honors.
- D’iyanu Clothing Black History Month Collection
-
From vibrant color patterns to beautiful, unique shapes, Black history has always been enriched by clothing. Clothing has always been a massive part of honoring and celebrating Black customs and traditions, and this year, popular Black-owned clothing company D’iyanu is taking Black History Month to a whole new level. D’iyanu is helping customers celebrate the month with their modern-day take on African-inspired clothing. The collection includes several bold clothing pieces for men, women, and children. Customers can look through hundreds of ties, pants, dresses, suits, earrings, and more to find their perfect match.
- My Pride Apparel Black History Collection
-
If you’re the ultimate hoodie and crewneck lover, then this collection is something you should check out. With this collection from the Black-owned clothing brand My Pride Apparel, you can pick up one of 25 hoodies in multiple colors to help you rock iconic Black names from history, fun phrases, and more. With My Pride Apparel, these hoodies are more than just pieces of clothing; they are ways to honor and celebrate those who worked hard to get the Black community where it is today.
- Thirteen Lune Skincare Black History Month Collection
-
Your ultimate guide to Black-owned skincare, Thirteen Lune offers an unbeatable Black History Month collection that includes several best-selling and award-winning skin, body, and hair care products from Black-owned brands. Choose from a wide range of products that have your best interest in everyday skin care.
- Proudly Black History Month Bundle ($37)
-
A skin and hair care company for little ones owned by former NBA champion Dwyane Wade and award-winning actress Gabrielle Union, Proudly is an affordable hair care and skin care brand for babies, toddlers, and children. Proudly’s Black History Month Bundle includes three products: The Coils & Curls Duo — which is a combination of Proudly’s best-selling Softening Shampoo and Nourishing Heavy Conditioner — and their Baby Milestone + Affirmation Cards ($18), which includes 12 double-sided cards, 13 milestones, and 11 affirmation cards for ages 1-11 months.
However, you choose to celebrate Black history, remember that every way is valid and meaningful. Embrace your unique perspective and honor the rich contributions of the Black community in a way that resonates with you!