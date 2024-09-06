10 Of The Best Bid Day Themes On TikTok To Replicate When Your PNMs Run Home

Bid Day season has arrived! For those that aren’t familiar with Greek life, Bid Day happens at the end of the recruitment process, where potential new members (commonly referred to as PNMs) receive a bid from a fraternity or a sorority. A bid is essentially an invitation to join that Greek life organization. From there, the PNM can decide if they want to accept or deny the bid. It’s an exciting time for those looking to join a sorority, as it begins your journey into becoming a member with your fellow sisters. Besides Bid Day marking the beginning of your Greek life adventure, it’s also fun because the sororities and fraternities often have Bid Day themes to celebrate the big day, and there are a ton to choose from.

While Bid Day is an exciting moment in and of itself, themes make the day even more fun — because who doesn’t love a good theme? When it comes to the sorority choosing the theme for Bid Day each year, there are many paths the organization can go. Of course, there is the option of nodding to a symbol or phrase that applies to the specific sorority, but each organization could also tie in a theme that relates to a current pop culture trend or moment at the time of Bid Day that year. The planning that goes into these extraordinary Bid Day events can be intense, and with so many great ideas to choose from, it could be good to look into some of the best Bid Day themes from other sororities on social media. So if you’re looking for some inspo, here are 10 of the best Bid Day themes you can find on TikTok in 2024.