10 Of The Best Bid Day Themes On TikTok To Replicate When Your PNMs Run Home

Bid Day season has arrived! For those that aren’t familiar with Greek life, Bid Day happens at the end of the recruitment process, where potential new members (commonly referred to as PNMs) receive a bid from a fraternity or a sorority. A bid is essentially an invitation to join that Greek life organization. From there, the PNM can decide if they want to accept or deny the bid. It’s an exciting time for those looking to join a sorority, as it begins your journey into becoming a member with your fellow sisters. Besides Bid Day marking the beginning of your Greek life adventure, it’s also fun because the sororities and fraternities often have Bid Day themes to celebrate the big day, and there are a ton to choose from.
While Bid Day is an exciting moment in and of itself, themes make the day even more fun — because who doesn’t love a good theme? When it comes to the sorority choosing the theme for Bid Day each year, there are many paths the organization can go. Of course, there is the option of nodding to a symbol or phrase that applies to the specific sorority, but each organization could also tie in a theme that relates to a current pop culture trend or moment at the time of Bid Day that year. The planning that goes into these extraordinary Bid Day events can be intense, and with so many great ideas to choose from, it could be good to look into some of the best Bid Day themes from other sororities on social media. So if you’re looking for some inspo, here are 10 of the best Bid Day themes you can find on TikTok in 2024.
- LoveShackFancy Bid Day Theme
Talk about aesthetics! The University of Missouri’s Tri Delta sorority theme was LoveShackFancy inspired, with a light pink color scheme and bows everywhere. From the decorations to the outfits, all of it was so pretty and cohesive.
- Party Like It’s Your Bid Day Theme
Oklahoma State University’s Alpha Delta Pi Sorority understood the assignment by emphasizing that Bid Day is truly a day worth celebrating.
- Seashell Coastal Cowgirl Bid Day Theme
This aquatic coastal cowgirl theme from Oklahoma State’s ZTA sorority definitely makes us all wish we were a part of their ZTA world.
- Fashion Week Bid Day Theme
I love the glitz and glam of it all! Unlike other themes, these colors aren’t bright and colorful, but they are bold and shimmery. University of Missouri’s Zeta Tau Alpha was absolutely iconic by embracing the fashion aspect of the theme and going all out as they welcome their new sisters.
- Run Home Bid Day Theme
Nothing like transforming America’s favorite pastime into a Bid Day theme. Washington State University’s Alpha Phi sorority did a “running home” theme, which cleverly refers to the girls running home to the sorority just like a baseball player runs to home plate.
- Neon Bid Day Theme
UGA’s Delta Gamma theme was bright and colorful — perfect for summer. Plus, I appreciate the clever word play on the sign, reading “All ABOΔ ΓD,” to go along with the sorority’s anchor symbol.
- Golf Bid Day Theme
Speaking of playing with words, the University of Arkansas’s Phi Mu chapter incorporated some nice word play into their bid day theme. The Mu Masters theme referred to the Masters golf tournament. They had a cute sign with arrows pointing in different directions saying “caddy shack,” “clubhouse,” “driving range,” and more, along with tote bags saying “Girls Can Golf Too Golf Club.” I guess you can say this sorority hit a hole in one with this theme.
- Mediterranean Summer Bid Day Theme
The University of Arkansas’s Tri Delta chapter definitely transported everyone to paradise as they welcomed their new members. This “La Delta Vita” theme looks as if it took place in Italy. From the bottles, to the balloons, and the bouncy house… I’m obsessed.
- Gem Bid Day Theme
This TikTok from Ashley Sims is a GRWM for bid day as a sister in FSU’s Alpha Delta Pi sorority. The theme was You’re A Gem, where she wears shoes with gems on them and a sparkly dress paired with pearls. Gorgeous.
- Tiffany’s Bid Day Theme
Speaking of pearls, UGA’s Sigma Kappa chapter did a Return To Tiffany’s theme for their Bid Day. The details were immaculate, from the blue balloons to the Tiffany heart-shaped signs.