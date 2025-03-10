This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

You go out of your way to check on your bestie when they have the sniffles. You’re the go-to friend in the group chat when someone is looking for advice, comfort, and support. You’re the person someone thinks of when they hear the word “reliable,” and helping others comes naturally to you — which is why it just makes sense that you’re considering a future in family medicine.

Dedication and empathy are in the DNA of medical students interested in becoming a family physician — which is why the American Academy of Family Physicians (aka the nation’s largest medical org that supports all stages of a family physician’s career) wants to reward your hard work and give back to the community that gives so much to others. And they’re making it happen with the first-ever Be Their First scholarship — which is officially live now!

The Be Their First Scholarship will honor medical students on their journeys to become family physicians by awarding $5,000 scholarships to five students to support their dreams of helping others through a career as a family medicine physician. (And of course, their goal to be the first person their future patients think of when they’re sick or in need of care and support!)

Whether you’ve already decided to pursue family medicine, are undecided but interested in family medicine, or haven’t yet fully explored the path of becoming a family physician, AAFP wants to help fund your medical school education.

So, what are you waiting for? Applications close April 21, 2025, at 11:59 pm PST, so hit the link below to apply right now for this life-changing opportunity!

Here’s to all the dedicated future family physicians! Good luck!

Still exploring your path? Check out the Be Their First website for helpful resources to learn more about AAFP and family medicine at your own pace.