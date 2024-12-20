The end of December 2024 is filled with holiday excitement, with Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and New Year’s all happening in the last week of the year. One celebration that many people are equally excited for, however, is another classic tradition: the Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale.

Bath & Body works conducts its Semi-Annual Sale twice a year: once in the weeks after Christmas and once in the summer. During the sale, shoppers can purchase select items at a large discount, up to 75% off. There are additional deals and markdowns each week during the sale. For lovers of all things B&BW, it’s the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorite soaps, lotions, candles, and more.

The Semi-Annual Sale is also your last chance of the year to buy festive fragrances before they return to the holiday vault. So if you’re a fan of Bath & Body Works’s holiday scents, be sure to stock up before they disappear until next year! Further, this year, you’ll be able to purchase old favorites like Cucumber Melon, Pearberry, Malibu Heat, Coconut Lime Verbena, and In The Sun. Be sure to stop by quickly, because products are likely to sell out quickly!

If you’re ready to do some post-Christmas shopping, here is all you need to know about Bath & Body Works’s winter 2024 and 2025 Semi-Annual Sale.

When and where is Bath & Body Works’s winter 2024 & 2025 Semi-Annual Sale?

Bath & Body Works’s winter 2024 and 2025 Semi-Annual Sale will begin on December 26, 2024, and is expected to last until mid-January 2025. Deals will be available both in-person at your local Bath & Body Works or online on the Bath & Body Works website. New deals will pop up throughout the sale, so be sure to check your store or website often so you don’t miss out on deals. Also keep an eye out for when the Semi-Annual Sale returns in the summer, usually in June.

Whether you’re buying some late holiday gifts or treating yourself to some of your favorite products, the Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale is sure to have the perfect product for you to start the new year on the right foot.