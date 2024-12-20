Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
bath and body works semi annual sale
bath and body works semi annual sale
Courtesy of Bath & Body Works
Life > Experiences

What To Know About Bath & Body Works’s Winter 2024 & 2025 Semi-Annual Sale

Jordyn Stapleton

The end of December 2024 is filled with holiday excitement, with Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and New Year’s all happening in the last week of the year. One celebration that many people are equally excited for, however, is another classic tradition: the Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale. 

Bath & Body works conducts its Semi-Annual Sale twice a year: once in the weeks after Christmas and once in the summer. During the sale, shoppers can purchase select items at a large discount, up to 75% off. There are additional deals and markdowns each week during the sale. For lovers of all things B&BW, it’s the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorite soaps, lotions, candles, and more. 

The Semi-Annual Sale is also your last chance of the year to buy festive fragrances before they return to the holiday vault. So if you’re a fan of Bath & Body Works’s holiday scents, be sure to stock up before they disappear until next year! Further, this year, you’ll be able to purchase old favorites like Cucumber Melon, Pearberry, Malibu Heat, Coconut Lime Verbena, and In The Sun. Be sure to stop by quickly, because products are likely to sell out quickly!

If you’re ready to do some post-Christmas shopping, here is all you need to know about Bath & Body Works’s winter 2024 and 2025 Semi-Annual Sale.

When and where is Bath & Body Works’s winter 2024 & 2025 Semi-Annual Sale?

Bath & Body Works’s winter 2024 and 2025 Semi-Annual Sale will begin on December 26, 2024, and is expected to last until mid-January 2025. Deals will be available both in-person at your local Bath & Body Works or online on the Bath & Body Works website. New deals will pop up throughout the sale, so be sure to check your store or website often so you don’t miss out on deals. Also keep an eye out for when the Semi-Annual Sale returns in the summer, usually in June.

Whether you’re buying some late holiday gifts or treating yourself to some of your favorite products, the Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale is sure to have the perfect product for you to start the new year on the right foot.

Jordyn Stapleton has been a National Lifestyle Writer for Her Campus since February 2023. She covers a variety of topics in her articles, but is most passionate about writing about mental health and social justice issues. Jordyn graduated from CU Boulder in December 2022 with Bachelor’s degrees in music and psychology with a minor in gender studies and a certificate in public health. Jordyn was involved in Her Campus during college, serving as an Editorial Assistant and later Editor-in-Chief for the CU Boulder chapter. She has also worked as a freelance stringer for the Associated Press. Jordyn is currently working towards a Master of Public Health degree from the Colorado School of Public Health. Jordyn enjoys reading, bullet journaling, and listening to (preferably Taylor Swift) music in her free time. If she isn’t brainstorming her next article, you can usually find her exploring Colorado with her friends and silver lab puppy.