Stanley is officially saying “Hi Barbie!” with the reveal of its latest collab to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the iconic Barbie brand. Announced on Aug. 13 via social media, the new collaboration includes a series of eight designs inspired by the amazing outfits from the Barbie film from 2023, classic styles from past iterations of Barbie, and the general vibe of the brand (pink, obviously) from throughout the years that Barbie’s been around.

According to the Stanley website, each design has its own special name to correlate to its style, including 1959 Original, ‘60s Twist ‘N Turn, ‘80s Dynamite, ‘80s Rockers, ‘80s Peaches ‘N Cream, ‘80s Western Ken (I guess the 1980s were a big decade for Barbie), and Barbie Icon.

These bright-patterned tumblers are going to be the perfect accessory to any outfit, as well as an awesome vessel for all of your favorite beverages, from ice water to my personal favorite, a giant Diet Coke. These are honestly just so much fun, providing an exciting upgrade to the classic Stanley. Much like the OG Barbie dolls, these Barbie Stanley would pair well with the many accessories you can buy for them, such as trays for snacks and even tiny backpacks.

@stanleybrand Happy Anniversary, @barbie! We’re celebrating 65 years of Barbie™ with the Barbie X Stanley Collection, coming exclusively to Stanley1913.com. ​ Save the date for 9/16 when each of the Legendary Eight begin to go on sale and stay tuned for more info on celebrations to come. ♬ original sound – Stanley 1913

How much will the Barbie x Stanley tumblers cost?

The 40 oz Barbie x Stanley tumblers will cost $60, according to the Stanley website. Most of the designs are only offered in this size, but the Barbie Icon design will also be offered in a 30 oz size, which will be $50.

These tumblers are definitely more on the expensive side, with normal 40 oz tumblers from the website costing around $45. But they are honestly so iconic, the extra dollars might just be worth it! I know I would love walking around campus with a black and white striped Stanley tumbler (which is the design inspired by the first ever Barbie outfit — the more you know!).

When is the Barbie x Stanley collection release date?

The TikTok post announcing the collection revealed these tumblers will be available starting September 16! The company also has options on its website that allow you to sign up to be notified when the tumblers officially drop.

Where can I buy the Barbie x Stanley tumblers?

Stanley revealed these tumblers will be available exclusively on its website. I know I will definitely have to take a look when these become available, and if you love accessories that are bright and fun, you should too!