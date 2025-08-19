The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Heading back to school can be a stressful and expensive time of the year. It’s one thing to need new notebooks and pens, but when your laptop that has been holding on finally dies, or if your earbuds go through the wash a few too many times and a replacement is needed, it’s not a decision to take lightly. There’s a fine line between purchasing a good quality piece of technology, and buying a device that doesn’t break the bank.

The world is in an ever-changing state, and so are humans. Over the last 25 years, the introduction of technology in school has grown exponentially. What started with occasional computer labs and TVs on carts eventually led to the use and need of personal laptops, smart devices, and phones almost daily. In addition to physical devices, software such as document-reading technology, productivity apps, subscriptions, and editing tools are often required, which can add up quickly when you’re a college student.

Thankfully, with back to school season comes back to school sales. It’s always appreciated when companies throw a good deal our way, and this year is no exception. I’ve scoured the internet for the best back to school tech deals for 2025, and I think I struck gold on these ones.

Adobe

Recently, Adobe has launched Acrobat Studio, a productivity and creativity destination that’ll certainly appeal to college students. In addition to Acrobat’s scanning, editing, and signing tools, Acrobat Studio transforms collections of files, websites, and documents by using AI agents to collect file insights, helping its users to work faster and smarter. As part of its current promotion, when a user signs up, they are given a 14-day free trial, with unlimited use and access to Adobe’s PDF Spaces, Adobe Express Premiums, and AI Assistants.

Apple

Apple is doing back to school right this year. The company offers an education store website, which provides discounts to new and current post-secondary students, and faculty or staff of all grade levels. Currently, when you purchase an eligible device such as an iPad or Mac, you get a device accessory of your choosing for free — depending on availability, this could include the Magic Mouse, AirPods 4, Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard, or another accessory with an additional fee. Furthermore, Apple is offering more savings, such as the Pro Apps bundle, Apple Music student plan, and store credit for trading in devices.

Amazon

Amazon seemingly always has a sale going on, and this year the company implemented The Back to School Shop, a part of the website specifically for back to school needs, with the option to further break down exactly which category you’re looking for, such as supplies or tech. There are seemingly endless savings on the site, but these ones stand out in all the right ways include:

Best Buy

Best Buy is on the ball this back to school season. The company offers a wide variety of tech in its repertoire, and the savings reflect that. There are many tech deals to discover on the brand’s website, but these are just a few: