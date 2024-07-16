Apple Deals For Amazon Prime Day To Up Your Study Game

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you are planning on going full Elle Woods and studying non-stop this semester, there are so many super cool electronics and gadgets to help you get there. Even better news: if you swing iPad when it comes to tablet life, the Apple deals for Amazon Prime Day will actually save you money. Considering they’re usually some of the most expensive tech on the market, this is the time to take advantage if you’ve been dreaming of a cute little iPad Mini and say, the Apple Pencil, which is not just a powerful tool, but also cute as heck, styled after an actual pencil.

Don’t you just study better when the color of your iPad also just makes you happy? It’s a thing.

All of the products on sale have great reviews specifically from college students, too, who rave about charging times and how easily things like the mouse and keyboard sync up so you’re never stuck in the middle of a lecture and you can’t finish taking notes. Also, they’re easy to lug around. One reviewer shares, “I never realized how much I needed an iPad until I got this. The mini is so cute and it fits in my medium size purse. There’s nothing it can’t do that the newer or bigger ones can’t. Easy to travel with. Easy to use and high performance. The sound is strong… Definitely worth the price.”

And since it’s Amazon Prime Day on July 16 and 17, they’re even more worth it. You don’t need a fancy new iPad to pick up your GPA, but it can’t hurt.

Apple iPad Nothing beats an Apple iPad on a college campus, especially if you end up using it for your readings for class. Or you know, to watch Love Island without waking up your roommate. Original Price $349, Sale Price $299 See on Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard Instead of lugging a laptop around, this bluetooth keyboard is clutch for taking notes in class or answering emails over lunch. Original Price $99.99, Sale Price $89.99 See on Amazon

apple pencil If the keyboard isn’t for you, the Apple Pencil is adorable and functional. One student reviewed it on Amazon saying, “The USB-C charging feature is incredibly convenient—being able to charge the Pencil directly from the iPad means I never have to worry about it dying in the middle of a lecture or study session, ensuring continuous productivity. Additionally, the ergonomic design makes it comfortable to use for extended periods, which is perfect for those long study marathons.” Original Price $79, Sale Price $69.99 See on Amazon

apple iPad mini The iPad mini might be one of the cutest Apple products since the little mini iPods from back in the day. Paired with the Apple Pencil, it’s also a great study tool. Reviewers say that you won’t miss anything with the smaller screen and that the camera is to die for as well. Original Price $499, Sale Price $379 See on Amazon