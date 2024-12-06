Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
@anna..paull via TikTok
Anna Paul’s Turkish Pasta Recipe Is Taking Over TikTok

Kenzie Nguyen

“I’m so tired of celebrity pasta recipes”… said no one ever. It’s been three years since Gigi Hadid’s spicy vodka pasta recipe swept the internet — and kitchens nationwide. Foodie fans have yet to see another celebrity pasta recipe reach the virality of Hadid’s, but recently, social media star Anna Paul has risen up to the challenge. 

On Nov. 3, Paul shared her mom’s Turkish pasta recipe on TikTok, and it has since then gained 13.7 million views as of Dec. 6. “I’ve had people tell me that they’ve made this every single day for a week straight because they love it so much,” Paul said in a TikTok post on Nov. 30. And who wouldn’t? Packed with lots of flavor and easy to make in 10 minutes or less, Paul’s Turkish pasta recipe — like Hadid’s vodka pasta — is great for any sort of budget. The recipe can be made on “fridge cleanout” days because you can really add any vegetables and ground meat you want; the only necessary ingredients are the noodles, garlic, and Greek yogurt. 

Already, many people have come up with their own variations of Paul’s Turkish recipe, whether that’s adding more spices or tweaking the yogurt sauce. However, for those who are new to the recipe and want to try the original, here is a step-by-step guide to help you out.

Mamas 10min Turkish Pasta 🇹🇷

Anna Paul’s Turkish Pasta 

Ingredients 

  • Ground meat 
  • Pasta noodles 
  • Greek yogurt
  • Minced garlic 
  • Curry powder 
  • Pepper 
  • Salt 
  • Onion powder
  • Sweet paparika 
  • Butter 
  • Tomatoes 
  • Parsley 

Steps 

1. Cook the pasta noodles in boiling water according to the package instructions. 

2. While the pasta is coming to a boil, start cooking the ground meat in a separate pan. 

3. Add in the spices (curry powder, pepper, sweet paprika, and onion powder) to the meat and cook until the meat is crispy. 

4. In a bowl, combine Greek yogurt, minced garlic, and some salt to create the pasta sauce. 

5. In another bowl, melt the butter and mix in some sweet paprika. 

6. Chop up the tomatoes and parsley.

7. Once everything is all done and cooked, assemble the Turkish pasta per serving in this order: noodles, yogurt pasta sauce, crispy meat, tomatoes, parsley, and butter sauce. Enjoy!

Kenzie Nguyen is the Her Campus Fall News and Politics Intern. This semester, she’ll be covering all things on the presidential election, current events, and trending news. She’s very excited to be working with Her Campus, and is looking forward to engaging with the Her Campus community. Outside of Her Campus, Kenzie is also an Executive Editor at The Olaf Messenger, St. Olaf’s student newspaper. She is currently pursuing a degree in English with a concentration in International Relations as an aspiring journalist. In her free time, she loves watching reality TV, going to the movies (Cherry Coke and popcorn is the best movie snack combo, FYI), and hanging out at her college town’s local coffee shop (Goodbye Blue Monday) and bookstore (Content) — which she highly recommends if you’re ever in Northfield, Minn.