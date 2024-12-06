“I’m so tired of celebrity pasta recipes”… said no one ever. It’s been three years since Gigi Hadid’s spicy vodka pasta recipe swept the internet — and kitchens nationwide. Foodie fans have yet to see another celebrity pasta recipe reach the virality of Hadid’s, but recently, social media star Anna Paul has risen up to the challenge.

On Nov. 3, Paul shared her mom’s Turkish pasta recipe on TikTok, and it has since then gained 13.7 million views as of Dec. 6. “I’ve had people tell me that they’ve made this every single day for a week straight because they love it so much,” Paul said in a TikTok post on Nov. 30. And who wouldn’t? Packed with lots of flavor and easy to make in 10 minutes or less, Paul’s Turkish pasta recipe — like Hadid’s vodka pasta — is great for any sort of budget. The recipe can be made on “fridge cleanout” days because you can really add any vegetables and ground meat you want; the only necessary ingredients are the noodles, garlic, and Greek yogurt.

Already, many people have come up with their own variations of Paul’s Turkish recipe, whether that’s adding more spices or tweaking the yogurt sauce. However, for those who are new to the recipe and want to try the original, here is a step-by-step guide to help you out.

Anna Paul’s Turkish Pasta

Ingredients

Ground meat

Pasta noodles

Greek yogurt

Minced garlic

Curry powder

Pepper

Salt

Onion powder

Sweet paparika

Butter

Tomatoes

Parsley

Steps

1. Cook the pasta noodles in boiling water according to the package instructions.

2. While the pasta is coming to a boil, start cooking the ground meat in a separate pan.

3. Add in the spices (curry powder, pepper, sweet paprika, and onion powder) to the meat and cook until the meat is crispy.

4. In a bowl, combine Greek yogurt, minced garlic, and some salt to create the pasta sauce.

5. In another bowl, melt the butter and mix in some sweet paprika.

6. Chop up the tomatoes and parsley.

7. Once everything is all done and cooked, assemble the Turkish pasta per serving in this order: noodles, yogurt pasta sauce, crispy meat, tomatoes, parsley, and butter sauce. Enjoy!