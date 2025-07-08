The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The time of year to travel is upon us. From holiday vacations to visits with friends, it seems that everyone has a reason to jump on a flight right now. But nothing is worse than trying to travel with worn-out luggage and too-small bags. Good thing Amazon Prime Day 2025 is here — aka, the perfect time to grab some new travel essentials at a way better price.

Whether you’re squeezing in as many beach trips as possible before the end of summer or already planning your big road-trip across the country to get back to campus, having the right equipment makes traveling so much more enjoyable. And you know what? Getting them on sale makes it even better. But knowing where to start when picking your travel essentials can be super overwhelming. Luckily, I’ve got you covered!

From travel organizers to travel-oriented skin care to tech that actually makes traveling better, these picks are perfect for your next journey. Here’s your list of 11 Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals on travel essentials that’ll have you jetting off in style.

Amazon BAGSMART Carry on Luggage with Wheels Whether you’re packing for a weekend getaway or putting the flight essentials for a longer trip in it, a good carry-on can make or break a plane ride. Original Price: $70, Sale Price: $56 See On Amazon

Amazon JBL Vibe Beam Long days of travel can be cut through with some good music. Try out these Bluetooth earbuds this Prime Day. Original Price: $50, Sale Price: $35 See On Amazon

Amazon Vanity Planet Travel Makeup Bag Whether you’re moving in for school or heading on vacation, a good way to store your makeup is essential. Try this makeup bag with its own LED mirror. Original Price: $159, Sale Price: $135 See On Amazon

Amazon American Tourister Westridge Hardside Luggage Set If you’re always on a different adventure, try this luggage set for all your packing needs. Pick your favorite color and travel in chic style. Original Price: $190, Sale Price: $133 See On Amazon

Amazon Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask As much as we all love traveling, our skin likes it a little (or a lot) less. Try out these eye masks to brighten up your undereye area. Original Price: $24, Sale Price: $17 See On Amazon

Amazon Repel Umbrella Nothing is worse than flying through the airport, just to finally make it out and get caught in the rain. This small travel umbrella will come in handy when you travel in unpredictable weather. Original Price: $50, Sale Price: $30 See On Amazon

Amazon BAGAIL Packing Cubes Traveling when you have too many clothes to count is hard, especially when you need to fit it all in a small suitcase. These cute and colorful packing cubes will help organize the chaos and save you a little room on the way. Original Price: $25, Sale Price: $17 See On Amazon

Amazon Simple Modern Beach Bag When you travel in the summer, isn’t it a given that you’re heading to the beach? Try out this large, waterproof tote bag to fit everything you need to survive a day in the heat. Original Price: $70, Sale Price: $52 See On Amazon

Amazon BAGAIL 6/8/10 Set of Packing Cubes If you need a little more range in your packing cubes, check these out. They come in a ton of colors, sizes, and set numbers. Original Price: $30, Sale Price: $21 See On Amazon

Amazon Melsbrinna Rfid Passport Holder Keeping track of your passport is always way harder than people give it credit for. Buy this passport holder so you can find it and protect it through the chaos of travel. Original Price: $14, Sale Price: $11 See On Amazon