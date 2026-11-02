Halloween has officially come and gone, which means it’s time to put away those pumpkins and start pulling out all your favorite end-of-year holiday decor. And this year, decorating for the holidays isn’t just about showing off your jolly spirit — it could also win you some serious prizes. If you love to decorate for the holidays and you’re an ALDI shopper, then ALDI’s Deck-Out holiday decorating contest might be right up your alley.

ALDI is making holiday wishes come true by announcing a major decorating contest this season. In this contest, shoppers decorate their homes with over-the-top holiday displays — whether that’s on your tree, your tablescape, or your entire front yard — that show off their love for ALDI The Deck-Out challenge is really all about seeing how ALDI shoppers can take their love for the store to the next level, but no official ALDI decor is required for your Deck-Out, so you can either do a full ALDI shopping spree or DIY your display with whatever you find around your house. This is your chance to step outside your comfort zone and get creative, because there’s really no limit to how far you take the festive spirit when you participate in this challenge.

Getting involved is as simple as it gets! All fans have to do is submit photos of their unique Deck-Out to ALDIDeckOut.com. Along with the pictures, you can also send in up to 100 words about what personally inspired the festive setup. Contest submissions begin on Nov. 9 at 10:00 a.m. ET through Nov. 22 11:59 p.m. ET. So get your tinsel and lights ready, because you’re not going to want to miss this.

ALDI

And besides having a one-of-a-kind festive house on the block, fans will have the chance to win some epic prizes. One winner with the most show-stopping display will win a grand prize of $10,000 worth of ALDI gift cards and a special ALDI seasonal holiday dinner spread. This winner will also receive a custom ALDI trophy to display among their winning decorations. But if this wasn’t enough, up to 10 other standout holiday displays will receive honorable mentions, each with a $1,000 ALDI gift card and a dinner spread as the prize.

Just think of all of the ALDI seasonal favorites and holiday sweet treats that you could get, all for turning your love of decorating into a full-blown holiday production. I mean, beyond the monetary prize, winning this would call for some serious holiday bragging rights. ‘Tis the season for some friendly competition and delicious prizes!