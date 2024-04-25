15 Must-Have Study Accessories, From Bed Desks For Rotting To Aesthetic Gel Pens

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Everyone has different methods and routines for studying. There is no right way to do it, as long as the information seeps into your brain and comes easily on final exam day. But the best way (in our humble opinion) to begin to study is to prepare to start studying by perusing all sorts of study accessories that one might need in order to make the whole ordeal just a little more bearable. Hey, it’s all a process. Even if it might also be a little bit about procrastination.

For real, though. A fresh set of pens and a good study pillow can go a long way in setting yourself up for success. When you feel good, you can do better, and taking care of yourself during final exam season is just as vital as memorizing all the theorums or properly citing your term paper sources. So treat yourself to that new notebook or ten minute massage during this frazzled and stressful time of studying, writing, and neverending reading. You’lll be glad you did later.

bed desk Pillow Listen, the best place to study is almost always an actual desk. But not always! Sometimes, you need to be in your bed and also typing up that 20-page final paper. So treat yourself to this bed desk to save your posture and make your study life a little sweeter. See on Amazon

good ear plugs Sure, your headphones are noise canceling, but they also come with the temptation to queue up Taylor Swift while you’re also trying to digest the better half of your poli sci textbook. Some good ear plugs can block out noise and let you focus properly. See on Amazon

A good snack box You don’t have to tell us your secret study spot on campus, but you do have to look into getting yourself the perfect portable snack box for holing up with your note cards before exams. This one has compartments for leftovers, snacks, utensils, and even a little container for salad dressing (or nacho cheese, do you). See on Amazon

Pastel highlighters Sure, you can use the same highlighters you’ve been using all semester but doesn’t having fresh school supplies just make studying better? These pastel highlighters are so cute, you’ll actually enjoy making your way through those dense readings. (OK, you might not, but a gal can dream right?) See on Amazon

butt pillow for support Whether it’s long hours in those janky library chairs or used with your pillow desk in bed, this lumbar support pillow is a must. Your spine will thank you later. See on Amazon

dumpling stress ball When you need to take a break and fidget, a stress ball is the perfect recourse. These ones in the shape of little dumplings (complete with a mock bamboo steamer) just so happen to be adorable, too. Get the set to gift to your BFF or study group this spring semester. See on Amazon

realSheet mask set This set of face masks makes a great gift for your study buddy or for yourself. They’re affordable and relaxing, because self care is just as important as nailing that exam. See on Amazon

Aesthetic Gel Pens Gel pens have made an incredible glow up over the last two decades — including these muted neutral gel pens that will not only go with your trendy dorm space, but also keep you calm thanks to the relaxing colors. See on Amazon

Highlighter Tape Markers not really your thing? This highlighter tape allows you to make make a mark, and then remove it! Sell back your books without any damage done. See on Amazon

White Out tape No, these aren’t the new Fenty release, they’re actually white out tapes that will sit beautifully in your cosmetics bag. All-nighters never looked so good. See on Amazon

Mug warmer Long hours studying mean coffee and tea is bound to go cold. Snag one of these mug warmers that will keep your cup of joe warm for hours. See on Amazon

Tech Emergency Kit These small and handy kits make great gifts for your forgetful friends who are going back and forth to the library for study sessions. See on Amazon

Bedside shelf Prefer to study in bed? Pick up one of these bedside shelves that allows you to have a dedicated place for your Stanley, books, pens/pencils, and more so things don’t get lost in your bedding. See on Amazon

Flash cards Your flash cards won’t become out of order when you throw them into your backpack thanks to these rings. See on Amazon