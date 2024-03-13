Zayn Malik Announced His Fourth Studio Album & It Might Be Inspired By Harry Potter

Everybody, prepare to be sick of me and millions of other people, because Zayn Malik is back. On March 13, the former One Direction member announced his fourth studio album Room Under The Stars on his Instagram, and it’s safe to say that a Zayn resurgence is on the horizon.

This announcement comes a week after Zayn posted a video to his Instagram explaining what his latest project will be about. So, this album isn’t much of a surprise, but now that we have confirmation on the title, release date, and more, things are starting to really set in.

This project will be Zayn’s fourth studio album, which comes three years after his latest album, Nobody Is Listening, which featured songs like “Better” and “Tightrope.” Since then, he’s released some singles and has been featured on songs with artists like Ingrid Michaelson. He’s even covered Jimi Hendrix’s song “Angel.”

If you’re a Zayn fan, congratulations on surviving the zrought. Here’s what we know so far about his latest project.

When will the album be released?

Room Under The Stars is set to be released on May 17, but it’s looking like there might be some singles coming out soon. In a video shared to his Instagram on March 7, Zayn revealed a few new song lyrics. The caption read, “If I told you I loved you, would you say that it’s f****d up? 15.03.2024.” If this means we’re getting a single on the 15th, prepare to be sick of me!

On March 12, he posted a different video with the same lyrics, and a different caption which seemed to be the title of the song. The caption read, “WHAT I AM…” While Zayn has not confirmed if this is the title of the song, it seems like the possibility of this is high.

If you’re also itching to hear this new album, here’s what you can do to prepare. In the announcement post, Zayn wrote that the album will be available for pre-order on March 15. You can presave to Spotify or Apple Music by going to his website. You can also sign up for his email list, which will potentially provide you with more information about the album.

Is the Room under the stars inspired by Harry Potter?

If you’re a longtime Zayn stan and a Harry Potter fan, the title of this album probably clicked for you fast. The title of the album is a clear connection to none other than the titular character of the Harry Potter franchise, who infamously lived in a cupboard under the staircase of his house.

Like many other celebrities, Zayn has been vocal about his love for the Harry Potter franchise for years. He loves it so much that, in 2020, he worked with the gaming company Zynga to launch Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells.

In an interview with On Demand Entertainment in 2020, Zayn shared why he was inspired to work with Zynga to promote the game. He mentioned that his love for the series started when he read one of the books in school, and he also noted that he felt drawn to it because he has a vivid imagination. So, yes, it’s safe to say that Zayn is not only an incredible musical artist, but a major Harry Potter stan.

I’m hoping and praying that there are some Harry Potter inspired songs on this album. While I wait for the release, you can catch me playing Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells.