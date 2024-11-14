Brianna Chickenfry Called Out Zach Bryan’s Silence On Her Abuse Claims & I’m Sat

If you haven’t been keeping up with the BFFs podcast, you’re missing out. During the Nov. 13 episode, Brianna (Chickenfry) LaPaglia exposed her ex Zach Bryan, and came with multiple receipts! But before we get into this, let’s backtrack a little. On the Nov. 7 episode of the podcast, LaPaglia claimed that Bryan was emotionally abusive to her and had offered her $12 million, along with a place to live, if she signed an NDA to keep quiet about their breakup. Her Campus reached out to Bryan’s team for comment about these allegations, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Since the revelation, Bryan hasn’t addressed the abuse claims LaPaglia made against him, and it’s caused some questions to arise, specifically from LaPaglia herself.

On Nov. 13, she addressed his silence on the BFFs podcast, claiming that Bryan is “proving his character again” by not responding to the abuse claims. “I took the high road. I didn’t share the whole story, and me taking the high road wasn’t out of stupidity or protection. It was me throwing him a bone. It was my final cry at help to try to get him to see what he does to people and to try to get him to get help,” LaPaglia said. “I obviously think he’s not responding because if he is to respond, he has to deny it.” Her Campus reached out to Bryan’s team about LaPaglia’s comments on his silence, but did not hear back by the time of publication. So far, Bryan only addressed LaPaglia in the breakup announcement he made on Oct. 22 on his Instagram story.

LaPaglia also revealed in the episode that she has no intention of “ruining” Bryan. “I wanted to cut the birthday party story because it was going to paint him in a bad light.” LaPaglia felt that broadcasting the more “extreme” stories about Bryan would damage his reputation and cause him to lose the respect of his fans. She added, “He is never going to be happy in his life ever. Good luck to him.”

Although Bryan hasn’t made any explicit statements about LaPaglia’s comments on the BFFs podcast, he has shared some questionable posts to his Instagram stories. One in particular contained a quote from writer Jack Keruouac’s 1957 novel On the Road, which reads, “I didn’t know what to say. I felt like crying, Goddammit everybody in the world wants an explanation for your acts and for your very being.” Since then, it seems the singer’s been focused on his career, having released two songs, “This World’s A Giant” and “High Road,” and added 17 more dates to his Quittin Time tour.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated if Bryan finally breaks his silence.