The ‘You’ Season 5 Soundtrack Is Low-Key Perfect

You has always had a *killer* soundtrack (pun intended). Throughout the five seasons, the show has featured songs like “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer to “Supercut” by Lorde. I don’t know about you, but I’m still thinking about “exile” by Taylor Swift and Bon Iver playing in the Season 3 finale every day. And the You Season 5 soundtrack is no different — it delivered.

Needless to say, the music in the show makes it just that much more cinematic. The final season of You dropped on April 24, and it’s no exception to the catchy soundtracks we’ve had in seasons past, from throwbacks to modern hits. Here are the catchy songs that played throughout Season 5, from Hozier to Charli xcx.

Episode 1: “The Luckiest Guy in NY”

Hello, you. Season 5 begins with “Too Sweet” by Hozier for a NYC montage. Later in the episode, “Lost Highway” by Hank Williams plays as Joe imagines killing Bob, Kate’s uncle.

Episode 4: “My Fair Maddie”

In Episode 4, “Pink Roses” by Say She She plays during the re-opening of Mooney’s Bookstore. Later in the episode, “Try” by Nilüfer Yanya plays when Bronte exits the bookstore after the fight with Clayton.

Episode 5: “Last Dance”

Things get steamy in Episode 5 when “Fiction” by The xx plays during a sex scene between Bronte and Joe.

Episode 6: “The Dark Face of Love”

“Boys” by Charli xcx opens Episode 6 for a flashback of Beck as a TA, from her Season 1 days with Joe as her boyfriend. At the end of the episode, “Weak in Your Light” by Nation of Language plays when Bronte leaves the police station.

Episode 7: “#JoeGoldberg”

In Episode 7, “Starburster” by Fontaines D.C. plays as Joe reads through a sea of tweets, praising him after he nailed his Instagram Live interview, saving face. The episode ends with “L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole playing as Joe picks up a newspaper, feeling reassured that he’s again controlling the narrative.

Episode 9: “Trial of the Furies”

Episode 9 features all of the very best pop princesses. The episode starts with “Picture You” by Chappell Roan, highlighting Bronte and Joe’s blissful love bubble. The episode ends with “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo as Bronte saves Joe from the fire in the basement of Mooney’s.

Episode 10: “Finale”

Episode 10, the finale, features a variety of hits. “Once Upon a Poolside” by The National ft. Sufjan Stevens plays in the beginning of the episode as Joe and Bronte drive to their getaway house. Another hit that’s played as the two drive (that made me gasp as soon as I heard it) is “Guilty As Sin” by Taylor Swift. Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” is also heard as Bronte and Joe are on the boat together in the lake. For a good ‘ol montage depicting where everyone ended up at the end of the show, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John is played. The very last song that’s heard is “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)” by Thom Yorke ft. Radiohead as Joe sits in his jail cell, reading twisted “fan mail.”