There’s A New Character In ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2 & She’s Messy

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for XO, Kitty Season 2 follow. I don't know about you, but I've been itching to watch the second season of XO, Kitty ever since the trailer debuted. If I'm being honest, I've been waiting impatiently since the cast confirmed the production of the second season via their series of TikTok videos together back in April 2024. On Jan.16, Season 2 of XO, Kitty premiered, re-introducing viewers to Kitty's world and the never-ending drama that awaits her at KISS nearly two years after the Season 1 finale. In the second season, viewers see the return of familiar faces such as Dae, Yuri, Q, Min Ho, and Juliana, as well as some new characters who just arrived at the boarding school, one of which is Stella. Stella is Kitty's new cheerful roommate, played by actress Audrey Huynh, who stirred up some trouble.

At the beginning of Season 2, Stella seemed like your typical nice, shy, and bubbly student. In the season’s first episode, she introduced herself as a Korean-American transfer student from Pepper Pike, Ohio, making viewers believe she and Kitty could become the best of friends due to her welcoming personality. But as the show progressed, Stella’s angelic exterior begins to crack, and it’s clear she’s hiding something — something Kitty was the first to notice. Curious about Stella’s secrets? Even more curious to learn about Audrey Huynh, the actress who plays her? Same here, bestie, and I think I’ve got the inside scoop.

Throughout the season, subtle hints suggested that Stella wasn’t being entirely truthful about her identity. The first clue came in Episode 1, when Stella’s parents texted her in a panic, fearing she had run away from home, and it’s in those texts it’s revealed that her real name is actually Esther, not Stella. Adding to the intrigue, Stella seemed unusually eager to get close to Min Ho right after meeting him — a connection that eventually led to the two becoming a couple.

Fans eventually discover that Stella wanted to exact revenge on Min Ho’s father, talent agent Mr. Moon, after he embarrassed her during his singing competition years ago, making her a laughing stock online. Stella wanted to get revenge and planned to go to any length, even if it meant separating Min Ho from his friends and placing all blame onto Kitty. After watching the season, I had a love-hate connection with Stella, but the character sparked my interest in learning more about Huynh and her possible earlier projects.

Huynh, who is of Korean, Chinese, Vietnamese, and European origin, was born and raised in Orange County, California. She showed an early interest in the entertainment industry, booking her first ad for Apple’s iPhone 4s at the age of six. Huynh is multi-talented as she’s not only an actress but a musician. You can listen to some of her songs right now! She’s released solo music under her name and has already published three singles: “apartment complex,” “up for debate,” and “Jinx” (“apartment complex” will definitely be on my 2025 Spotify wrapped list).

Aside from working in the entertainment industry, Huynh is a college student at Chapman University‘s College of Performing Arts, where she studies vocal performance and continues to hone her creative skills. I can’t wait to learn more about Huynh as her career evolves — hopefully in the next few weeks! I you need me, I’ll be re-watching Season 2 of XO, Kitty.