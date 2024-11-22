Hop On The “Women In Male-Dominated Fields” TikTok Trend With These 25 Ideas

ICYMI, the newest trend floating around TikTok is making fun of men, and I’m totally here for it. We’ve all had our fair share of sh*tty experiences with men, whether it’s been a cringe-worthy talking stage or a full-on relationship disaster, and IDK about you, but I think it’s finally time to start calling men out on their BS with the “Women In Male-Dominated fields” TikTok trend.

The Women In Male-Dominated Fields trend takes a fun spin on the stereotypical toxic traits men tend to display, whether it’s things they say, the things they do, or just their overall personality. This trend focuses on the little things that add up — those subtle (and not-so-subtle) ways men belittle or dismiss us, while also being able to laugh about it at the same time.

We’ve all been there, whether it’s a guy who questions every single decision you make just because you’re a woman, or maybe you’re thinking of the one who has insanely obvious texting red flags. TBH, I think it’s time that we stop letting these behaviors slide. It’s time to turn the heat on and expose how men treat us, because it’s time to stop pretending that these things are “normal.”

Sharing these experiences isn’t just fun — it proves that we’re not alone when it comes to dealing with this toxic behavior. I made a list of 25 Women In Male-Dominated Fields trend ideas that I’m sure we’ve all had to endure. So join in on the laughs and show the world that we’ve had enough, because it’s time to return this toxic behavior right back where it came from!

25 WOmen in male-dominated fields tiktok trend ideas:

He asked why I went all day without texting him, so I said that I’m “just not on my phone like that.” #womeninmaledominatedfields Started texting him only at night when I’m horny #womeninmaledominatedfields We were getting intimate and he told me he was “close” so I immediately stopped and switched up what I was doing #womeninmaledominatedfields Love-bombed him then told him I’m not ready for a relationship #womeninmaledominatedfields He asked why I liked all of Jacob Elordi’s Instagram posts and I told him “It’s just not that deep, I like everyone’s posts.” #womeninmaledominatedfields Noticed that he was having a bad day so I asked him if he was on his period #womeninmaledominatedfields He sent me a paragraph explaining why he was upset and I responded, “IDK what you want me to say.” #womeninmaledominatedfields Told him I finished after having sex for two minutes, then rolled over and went to sleep #womeninmaledominatedfields He got home from work and I asked him what he was making for dinner #womeninmaledominatedfields We watched sports together and I talked over him and woman-splained the entire thing #womeninmaledominatedfields He complained that I never post him on Instagram and I said that I never post (I post all the time) #womeninmaledominatedfields When he asks why I still talk to my ex, I say “We don’t even talk like that, we’re just friends.” #womeninmaledominatedfields

He told me he was gonna go hang out with his guy friends and I said, “You’re going out dressed like that?” #womeninmaledominatedfields Told him I really liked him and could truly see a future with him then ghosted him the next day #womeninmaledominatedfields He saw me texting another guy and I said “He’s just a friend.” #womeninmaledominatedfields Told him he was “asking for it” when some woman came up to him on the street and started objectifying him #womeninmaledominatedfields He asked why I posted on social media with another guy and I asked him why he’s so insecure #womeninmaledominatedfields He started crying so I said, “Oh my God, here we go again.” Told him “I’ve never felt this way with a guy before” knowing I’m never seeing him again #womeninmaledominatedfields He told me he was a doctor and I told him that he should be focused on staying home and taking care of his wife and kids #womeninmaledominatedfields Offered to pay for dinner until he said he wasn’t coming home with me, so I asked him to Venmo me half #womeninmaledominatedfields Asked for head then refused to reciprocate because it’s “gross” #womeninmaledominatedfields Stalked his social media and saw that he was doing great without me, so I texted him telling him that I missed him #womeninmaledominatedfields Went on and on about how crazy my ex is knowing that I’m the reason they were crazy #womeninmaledominatedfields We hooked up and I kicked him out right after and told him that “aftercare isn’t real,” #womeninmaledominatedfields

At the end of the day, I’m sure most of us can relate to these toxic habits of men, but instead of dwelling on it, let’s take some time to laugh about it. It’s time to give men the same energy they give us, so maybe send that ex who’s “totally moved on” a “u up?” text, and remind him what he’s missing. Maybe even leave him on read for a day or two — just to keep him on his toes.