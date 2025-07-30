Here’s Where To Buy The Flying Sex Toy From The WNBA Game (I’m So Serious)

It seems as though the internet has shifted their attention away from the Coldplay Kiss Cam Couple and onto a new viral moment: you know, the one where a neon green dildo was flung onto the court of a WNBA game. (I’m serious, you can’t make this sh*t up.)

On July 29, during the final moments of the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries game, a dildo was seen flying through the air and landing on the court. Understandably, the BRAT green sex toy caused a delay of game as police and arena security entered the court to remove it. Shortly after, security was seen carrying the object off of the court in a towel — which, yeah, was the right move. (I hope they wore gloves, too. Sheesh.)

Natually, the internet had some choice opinions about the whole ordeal. WNBA fans have cited the incident as “disrespectful” and “creepy” (agreed), with one user writing, “Throwing a dildo on the court at a WNBA game is not amusing at ALL. Misogynistic Violence, really.”

At the same time, other internet users have been meme-ing the moment across social media platforms. And, of course, there are the gross, sexist people (*cough* men *cough*) who have voiced their opinion, saying that they were “more surprised to see a full crowd at a WNBA game” than a dildo on the court — as if the WNBA, and women’s sports in general, hasn’t been growing exponentially over the past several years. Give me a break.

the overt misogyny and sexism aside, throwing a fluorescent green dildo onto the court of a WNBA game is probably one of the simplest and most hilarious comedic bits I’ve encountered in recent memory. — BIG BAD (@RODNEYBLU) July 30, 2025

When I learned about this story at, like, 9 a.m., I instantly had so many questions: How does one smuggle a very large, bright green dildo into the arena in the first place? Did they put it in their bag, or down their pants, perhaps? Why would someone even think to do this in the first place? And, the question at the top of my mind, where did they buy the dildo from — and how much did it cost?

As for how the dildo-thrower got the sex toy into the arena, that remains unclear. It also remains unclear if security found the “fan” who threw it on the court or if disciplinary action was taken. As for why someone would do this, it turns out sports fans (mainly, you guess it, straight dudes!) have been doing this for years: A Bills fan apparently threw a dildo (albeit, not green) onto the field during a playoff game back in January 2022 after the Patriots scored a touchdown.

As for where you can get the sex toy, I did a bit of digging. It appears that the dildo thrown is the Blush Novelties Neo ($18), which Amazon Prime members can get in as short as two days. Kind of a pricy joke, IMO.

While we can definitely take a step back and find the humor in this whole ordeal, throwing any object onto a court, field, stage, or anywhere, really, is just straight-up disrespectful. And sure, while this wasn’t the first time something like this happened, it doesn’t mean that it should be happening at all.

So, to the person who threw the dildo, or thinks that overt sexism and misogyny is funny, I have a lil’ message for you: Click the shoppable button above, buy yourself a green dildo, and go f*ck yourself. (Now that’s comedy, baby!)