Wisdom Kaye Wasn’t Invited To The Met Gala & Fans Are Pissed

The men turned it out at the 2025 Met Gala, but there’s a Wisom Kaye-shaped hole in my fashion heart that was not filled. ICYMI, the fashion influencer was not present at the event, and I’m not the only one upset about it — the internet is equally as pissed. So, why wasn’t Wisdom Kaye at the 2025 Met Gala? Here’s the tea.

Kaye, if you’re unfamiliar, is a popular TikTok fashion creator with over 20 million followers across platforms. The 23-year-old rose to fame on social media due to his impeccable and unique style, his collection of rare designer pieces (specifically Chrome Hearts), and relatable sense of humor. Additionally, Kaye made waves outside of the influencer space when he attended the 2024 Met Gala, where was was consistently ranked on the “Best Dressed” lists of various publications.

As arguably one of the most praised fashion creators on the internet, fans were certain they were going to see Kaye once again at the Met Gala. Not only that, but Kaye’s style perfectly fits the 2025 theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” particularly aspects of Black dandyism (which mixes masculine tailoring with feminine elements). However, Kaye was noticeably absent at the 2025 Met — and he took to TikTok to explain why.

Why Wisdom Kaye wasn’t at the 2025 Met Gala:

Quite frankly, Kaye didn’t attend because he wasn’t invited. On April 19, Kaye posted a TikTok on his spam account to explain why he believed that he wouldn’t be attending the Met Gala. “I know I went last year, but guy, you gotta understand that the only reason I went last year was because TikTok literally bought a table,” Kaye said in his video. “I did not go because I am, because I meet the typical requirements to be someone at the Met Gala.”

Kaye said that he understands that he wasn’t invited because the Met Gala is an “A-list event,” but fans weren’t convinced. One user commented, “You’re not really a social media person though, you’re literally a fashion icon!!! I need you to realize this!!!” and another commented, “the theme was literally made for you.”

And I know I’m not the only one who was waiting for Kaye to show up. On X/Twitter, fans were making their thoughts known — and I don’t blame ’em.

WISDOM KAYE NOT GETTING AN INVITE PISSED ME THE FUCK OFF — ᯓᡣ𐭩 ary 🪽 (@casualbrina) May 6, 2025

wisdom kaye they don’t deserve u — nyarara (@meshinyari) May 6, 2025

FUCK joey king FUCK the kardashians FUCK the kpop idols and FUCK whoever snubbed wisdom kaye — angel reese’s 38.57 carat pinky ring (@l0v3mywife) May 6, 2025

If Wisdom Kaye was on today’s Met, he would have EATEN. Such a huge miss that he wasn’t invited/did not go. — David. (@davidthewalrus) May 6, 2025

Wisdom Kaye not being invited sucks a lil more than I care to express #MetGala2025 . — whoareuagain🦶🏾 (@stukesIV) May 6, 2025

wisdom kaye should’ve been there. i know his look would’ve been phenomenal. — j (@jaylalashaee) May 6, 2025

we could’ve had wisdom kaye https://t.co/gtMr1pOQEF pic.twitter.com/qhJ1pev74p — lana moni IS FREAKING GNARLY𝜗𝜚 (@moniplaylist) May 6, 2025

wisdom kaye wouldve slayed so hard in this theme though wtf is stopping them from inviting that icon — m💫 (@shuldita_gyu) May 6, 2025

The greatest tragedy of this Met Gala is that they didn’t invite Wisdom Kaye. We’d have eaten good good — We, the people! (@kaggzie) May 6, 2025

Anna Wintour, I have (yet another) bone to pick with you.