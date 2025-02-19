Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma Are Engaged, So Here’s Their Relationship Timeline

Winnie Harlow is a hard girl to get in contact with — just ask Kyle Kuzma. The NBA player first slid into the model‘s DMs in 2019. Harlow didn’t see the message at first, but Kuzma’s persistence eventually paid off as the two finally connected in early 2020, right as the pandemic rolled around. From there, daily FaceTime calls were the pair’s new normal. After a few months, the model took life by the horns and made the big move from NYC to Los Angeles to spend the rest of quarantine with Kuzma.

Five years later, Harlow and Kuzma have taken the next step in their relationship by getting engaged while in Turks and Caicos. On Feb. 18, Harlow posted a carousel on Instagram from the engagement, showing off a stunning ring — an 8.5-carat oval-cut diamond ring that Kuzma designed himself. Now that Harlow and Kuzma are engaged, it’s only right that we look back on their super cute relationship timeline — from 2020 to now.

Summer 2020

In June 2020, the couple went Instagram official, posing together for an adorable snap at the beach. The following month, Harlow told People how she and Kuzma became official. “I was getting ready for bed and my process is very long. I have serums. I have my bonnet. My shower takes half an hour. I’m just winding down,” she said. “I was taking a really long time and he was like, ‘Can I cuddle with my girlfriend?’ And I was like, ‘Girlfriend. Oh, okay, sure. There we go. I guess it’s a wrap now. Hang up my jersey.’ [That’s] how we ended up in a relationship.”

In September, Harlow and Kuzma made headlines after a golf date in the 2020 NBA Bubble. They even came in contact with an alligator that was swimming in one of the course’s lakes.

February 2021: First Valentines Day

In honor of their first Valentine’s Day together, Harlow and Kuzma shared some sweet posts for each other. “My Valentine 🥰 my sweet boy @kuz 🌹,” Harlow captioned a series of photos with Kuzma. “Yes you drive me nuts but you put up with my crazy so I think that’s a fair trade 😂😘 thank you for being a shoulder to cry on and a hand to hold. The best boyfriend a girl could ask for. Can’t wait for more adventures with you. Love you issha mi widdle daddy bear 🥺🤣🥰.”

Meanwhile, Kuzma shared several photos with Harlow to celebrate. “Happy Valentine’s Day Lil [babe],” he wrote. “You are a beautiful soul that I love getting to know more and more of everyday. (didn’t know that was possible lol) I’m a pain in the butt, but you always put up with my shenanigans (like random farts) 🤣🤣🤣 thank you for opening up and being you around me and loving me lots.”

April 2021: First Anniversary

Harlow took to Instagram to write a heartfelt Instagram post for Kuzma. Under a photo of them sharing a loving kiss at a restaurant, she wrote, “Happy 1 year anniversary @kuz 🤍.” Fans were quick to share their well wishes in the comments.

February 2022: Another Valentine’s Day Full of Love

After debunking breakup rumors in December, Harlow and Kuzma walked into the new year most definitely in love. Harlow shared their sweet celebration on Instagram, captioning the post, “Happy Valentine’s Day my Cupid 🌹🥰❤️.” Pictured was their celebration including rose petals, candles and a huge sign that read, “Love.”

November 2022: Harlow Supports Kuzma at the Washington Wizards Game

Harlow was courtside when Kuzma and the Washington Wizards took on the Dallas Mavericks. She posted a shot of her holding a cutout of Kuzma’s face, captioning it, “Someone tell 33 to give me a call ☎️❤️🤤🌸🌸.”

February 2023: the GQ Couples Quiz

August 2023: Harlow Gets Inked

On Instagram, Harlow shared she got a new tattoo dedicated to Kuzma. The tattoo, which could be seen behind her right ear, spelled “Kyle” in cursive.

May 2024: Cuties at the amfAR gala

The couple traveled to France to attend the amfAR Gala, an event held during the Cannes Film Festival. Kuzma, with a style he says Harlow has “leveled up,” sported an all-white suit and sneakers while Harlow stunned in a blush pink gown.

February 2025: The Proposal

The idea behind Kuzma’s proposal came in 2022 after the couple went on vacation to Turks and Caicos for the first time. They swam in the light of the sunset as Harlow told Kuzma, “This is the best day of my life.” Kuzma knew then that he would have proposed to her there.

The plan came in the form of a disguise — Kuzma told Harlow he’d planned a couples getaway for the long Valentine’s weekend, even chartering a private plane. Even when Harlow came onto the plane and found that Kuzma had decorated the cabin with roses, balloons, chocolate, and champagne, she didn’t think anything of it. “I was just like, ‘This is so cute for Valentine’s Day, oh my gosh!’” she told Vogue. But then Kuzma started waxing poetry. “For a split second in my head I thought, This would be so cute if this was an engagement,” Harlow said. “But I’m also not the type of person who wants to guess or wants to spoil a surprise. So it just was a fleeting thought in my head.”

When his poem ended with “Will you be my wife?,” Harlow said yes before Kuzma even got the chance to pull out the ring.

I’m so happy for Harlow and Kuzma as they embark on this new chapter of their lives and I can’t wait to watch more of their love story unfold.