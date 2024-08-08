On Aug. 7, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Vienna, Austria were canceled after police discovered a suspected planned attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, where Swift was scheduled to perform Aug. 8, 9, and 10. Barracuda Music, an Austrian concert promoting company, posted a statement online regarding the cancellation.

“Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Vienna Shows canceled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack,” the announcement read. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.” It was also noted that “all tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.”

Many fans in Vienna were heartbroken after hearing this news and wondered if the canceled shows will be rescheduled. As of 12 pm EST on Aug. 8, the shows are still canceled and it’s unclear if Swift will perform in Vienna at a later date.

Despite the Eras Tour cancellations in Austria, many Swifties are still coming together to celebrate Swift’s music by singing along to hits on the Eras setlist in the streets of Vienna, while trading friendship bracelets. Swifties have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show their support for Swift in the face of adversity and tragedy.

My friend is in Vienna and sent me this video of swifties coming together this morning and I’m fully sobbing 😭🫶🏻 @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #WeLoveYouTaylor #ViennaTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/B4ZAXy5AvD — elizabeth 🪩 (student at ttpd) (@cateyeswift13) August 8, 2024

This happening right now in Cornelia Street. We create our own safe spaces you stupid spider boys can’t destroy #WeLoveYouTaylor #ViennaTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/1TOes0gXcc — Olivia (@gossipverse) August 8, 2024

Are The Rest Of Taylor Swift’s European Concerts Still Happening?

Following the news of the show cancellations in Vienna, many Swifties have found themselves wondering if the rest of the Eras Tour will still continue on as planned. Swift’s next shows are scheduled for Wembley Stadium in London on Aug. 15, 16, 17, 19, and 20. Swift is also expected to perform at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 and Vancouver’s BC Place on Dec. 6, 7, and 8, which will officially wrap the European leg of the Eras Tour.

So far, no statement has been released regarding the cancellation of any of the other European tour dates. According to Swift’s official website, the only shows with messages of a cancellation and ticket refunds are the ones in Vienna. It seems as though, as of right now, the rest of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Europe will continue as planned until further notice.