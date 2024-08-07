On Aug. 7, two men were arrested in connection to a suspected planned attack on Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour concerts and other events in Vienna, Austria. Swift was scheduled to perform at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna on Aug. 8, 9, and 10, but all three concerts have since been canceled.

Austrian concert promoting company Barracuda Music announced the cancellations following reports of the planned attacks on Instagram. “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Vienna Shows canceled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack,” the announcement read. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

Swift’s official website also lists the concerts as canceled, and notes that tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.

According to the Associated Press, a 19-year-old suspect was arrested in Ternitz, south of Vienna, while a second suspect was arrested in the Austrian capital. It’s not immediately clear what charges they might be held on.

Per Variety, both suspects were arrested after police raided the 19-year-old’s home. Homes in Ternitz were reportedly evacuated, and roads were closed during the raid. According to NBC News, local police said they found detailed plans for attacks, with a focus on targeting the stadium where Swift was scheduled to play.

There is no official motive as to why these individuals were allegedly targeting Swift’s shows. However, Austrian government officials had reportedly identified the Austrian citizen as a sympathizer of Islamic State. “The two suspects became radicalized by the internet. [The] 19-year-old citizen of Lower Austria made an oath of allegiance to the current leader of IS at the beginning of July,” police said at a press conference, per CNN.

According to ABC News, police said Swift’s concerts were expected to draw in about 65,000 concertgoers per day, with an additional 10,000 to 15,000 fans outside of the stadium.

Since news of the alleged planned attacks, people have taken to X/Twitter to express their heartbreak over the news.

As of 6 p.m. EST Aug. 7, Swift has not commented on the alleged planned attacks.