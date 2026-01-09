Unless you’ve been living under a rock the last month and a half, you either watched or at least heard of Heated Rivalry. What started out as an original TV series from Canadian streaming platform Crave, Heated Rivalry has become a true phenomenon, making its way to HBO Max and into fans’ hearts around the world. As someone who read Rachel Reid’s Game Changers series a few years ago, I’ve been looking forward to the show’s release since I heard it was in production, but, TBH, I never expected this lowkey Canadian show to become as big as it has. Because of the show’s massive success, it’s already been renewed for a second season, which has many fans guessing at what the next season might entail.

Considering the protagonists of Heated Rivalry have two books in the series dedicated to them, it’s likely that the second season will be based on The Long Game, the final book in the Game Changers series, and the continuation to Ilya and Shane’s love story. But if you watched the show, you’ll know that fans also get an episode dedicated to Scott and Kip, who are the protagonists of the first book in Reid’s series, the eponymous Game Changers. Although they certainly weren’t the main focus of Season 1, fans *loved* them, and now are wondering if they will see these two in the second season of the show.

So, here’s everything that’s known so far about Scott and Kip’s role in Season 2 — or if they will have one at all.

It came as no surprise that Scott and Kip had an episode dedicated to them in Season 1, despite the show not really being about their book. I say this because their book is a precursor to Heated Rivalry, and the now-iconic scene where Scott pulls Kip onto the ice in Episode 5 is also super important in Shane and Ilya’s story.

Unfortunately, Scott and Kip are not frequent recurring characters in The Long Game; although Scott appears in a couple scenes, they don’t show up together in any major capacity. However, the show took the creative liberty to include a whole episode dedicated to them, so the possibility of them returning to Season 2 is entirely possible given how much fans loved them. “Not that we weren’t expecting it, but I think we’re all surprised at how popular Scott and Kip were,” Reid told Variety in an interview. “So now it’s, ‘OK, how do you get more Scott and Kip?’”

So, it seems that there is hope for fans of Scott and Kip to see some cameos of these two in the second season. What’s more, there’s also the strong possibility of a new couple joining the show: Troy Barrett and Harris Drover, the protagonists of Role Model, another book in the series, whose protagonists overlap with The Long Game in a similar way to how Game Changers overlapped with Heated Rivalry. There are also other couples who could make an appearance in Season 2, but as of right now, it’s up in the air.

For the time being, you can catch me rewatching that iconic scene in the meantime. Alexa, play “I’ll Believe in Anything” by Wolf Parade.