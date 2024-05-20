So, Do Penelope & Colin Get Married In ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2?

We may be counting the days until Part 2 of Bridgerton’s third season drops, but we can all agree on one thing: we’re still not over Part 1. If you’re like us, you’ve probably dedicated the weekend to watching Bridgerton Season 3 in one sitting and still aren’t over that steamy carriage scene (IYKYK). As we wait for Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 3 to drop on June 13, we’re already anticipating an answer to one of the biggest questions this season: Will Penelope and Colin get married?

To be fair, we know that the books definitely answer this question, but the Netflix adaptation is known for taking different creative liberties and turning them into more impactful storytelling. While Season 3 so far has stayed true to the novel it’s inspired by, you can never be too sure in Lady Whistledown’s world. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 & Romancing Mister Bridgerton follow.

Let’s catch back up on Part 1.

When Season 3 begins, we find ourselves back in the world of the Bridgertons. Colin has returned from his tour of the Continent and is now seen as a suitable bachelor for the women around town. Despite being friends before, Penelope avoids seeing Colin after she overheard him making fun of her for being a “spinster,” and saying that he would never court her before his travels. She sees him once again and yes, it’s clear that the feelings are still very much there. It’s also important to note that Penelope’s family, the Featheringtons, are seemingly wealthier now thanks to an inheritance, and are presenting themselves as more favorable and appealing to the Bridgerton family.

Part 1 starts with Colin trying to figure out what’s going on with Penelope until she reveals to him that she overheard him talk about how he would court someone like her. Colin apologizes to her and calls Penelope a “very good friend” regardless of the situation. Colin offers to help Penelope find a husband, making us feel incredibly awkward for Penelope as they begin this new journey together.

The lessons Colin gives Penelope helps open his eyes to her, and he realizes that he may have romantic feelings for her. The series expands more on their relationship with Colin giving Penelope her first kiss, and him having dreams about Penelope that show them being more than just friends.

In the middle of the series, Penelope begins to get acquainted with Lord Debling, an eligible bachelor who often leaves for long periods of time. Lord Debling asks Penelope’s mother for her blessing to propose to Penelope. However, Lord Debling eventually realizes that Penelope is in love with Colin, and after he ended their courtship, Penelope attempts to leave in a carriage but is chased after by Colin. It’s here that Colin enters the carriage and proclaims his growing feelings for Penelope. After an intimate carriage ride that left all of us breathless, Colin proposes to Penelope before the credits roll, marking the end of Part 1.

Will Penelope and Colin get married in Part 2?

With the little sneak peeks we’ve been getting since the end of Part 1, we aren’t quite sure what Part 2 has in store. It’s clear that Penelope and Colin have announced an engagement of some sorts, due to the Bridgerton family reacting to the news in their house. However, we can try to guess and say that yes, Colin and Penelope might actually get married in Part 2.

In the book that Season Three is based on, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Colin and Penelope do get married at the end, and their story concludes with their wedding.

I don’t know about you, but I’m crossing my fingers that we see a Polin wedding on our screens on June 13. Just the thought of this has me buzzing with excitement.