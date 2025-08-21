Following a historic presidential election season in 2024, many people across the country have been wondering about what the next steps will be for former Vice President Kamala Harris. Although the election ultimately ended in defeat for the Democratic nominee, the possibility of running again in 2028 is still open, and based on some recent developments, some think that Harris might try for the presidency again.

Perhaps the biggest reason that some think another Harris presidential campaign could be a possibility is Harris’s announcement in late July when she declared that she would not be entering the race for California Governor in 2026, like some thought she would. Not entering this race would leave her free to run for president in 2028, as the term of the governor in California is four years, so if she had entered that race and won, she would have been unable to run for president in the next election.

Notably, in her announcement with this decision not to run for governor, there was no mention of whether or not she would plan to run for president again. However, others close to Harris have commented on the situation and what it could mean for 2028, including Laphonza Butler, a former California senator. “I don’t think that any of us should jump to the conclusion that this decision had anything to do with 2028,” Butler said to the New York Times on July 30. “I do think that for her, all options are on the table if she wanted to go again and run for the presidency.”

Although Harris’s plans for another presidential campaign remain unknown, a memoir written by Harris is set to release in September, in which she will share her experience on the campaign trail in 2024. Called 107 Days, the memoir will be released on Sep. 23, and it will share the “intense, high-stakes and deeply personal” experience that Harris had during the 107 days she was the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential election. In her video announcement of the book, Harris said, “With candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey. I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned and what I know it will take to move forward.”

Harris is also planning on embarking on an international book tour to celebrate the release of her memoir. She will visit 15 cities across the U.S., as well as London and Ontario, from late September to November. Because this book tour is not only focused on Harris’s own experience on the campaign trail, but also on how the country can move forward after the historic election, some people think this could be setting the stage for announcements regarding 2028 to come in the future.

If Harris were to run again in 2028, it would be her third time running for the presidency, after running first in 2020 before ultimately becoming Joe Biden’s running mate and the first elected female vice president of the United States, and then again in her most recent campaign in 2024. Although it will likely remain unclear for a while whether or not Harris plans on running again, it does seem likely that she will remain in the political sphere and still be involved in some way. In her speech declaring she will not run for governor, Harris said she will spend some time outside of elected positions to try and make change in other ways. “For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office,” she said. “I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”