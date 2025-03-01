Will Ethan Slater Attend The Oscars With Ariana Grande?

With the 2025 Oscars just around the corner, all eyes are on Hollywood’s biggest stars (and, yes, their dates for the evening). One couple generating buzz is Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, who both starred in the Oscar-nominated film Wicked. As Grande basks in her first-ever Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress as Glinda, fans have one question: Will she and Slater attend the 2025 Oscars together? It’s hard to say.

While the couple has kept much of their relationship private, Slater has discussed just how proud he is of Grande’s milestone in interviews and social media posts. Needless to say, as the big night approaches, fans are eager to see if the Oscars will mark the couple’s first major red carpet appearance together.

In an October 2024 edition of GQ, Slater opened up about Grande’s work on Wicked. “I’m just really, really proud of Ari and the work she’s done on this. She’s poured herself into it,” he said. “I’m really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I’m really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did.” Suffice to say, Slater is Grande’s biggest fan.

Grande received her Oscar’s Best Supporting Actress nomination on Jan. 23, which she celebrated by posting an Instagram carousel, which included a childhood picture of her dressed as Dorothy and photos from the set of Wicked. “I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise,” Grande wrote. “I’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i’m so proud of you, tiny.”

Slater even shared a rare glimpse into his life with Grande. He posted a picture on Instagram with no caption, showing Grande holding a bouquet of pink balloons on a balcony, celebrating her Oscar nomination.

Although Grande and Slater have appeared at red carpet events together with their Wicked co-stars there hasn’t been any confirmation as to whether they attend the 2025 Oscars. Even if they do attend the Oscars, the couple isn’t known for walking together on the red carpet. However, they have sat together during huge events, like the 2025 SAG Awards, so maybe we’ll get a glimpse of them together at the Oscars.