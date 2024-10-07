On Oct. 6, Alex Cooper broke the internet and had a career milestone by having Vice President Kamala Harris on the Call Her Daddy podcast. The podcast episode covered topics including sexual abuse, reproductive rights, financial concerns, and student debt alongside Harris’ experience as a woman on the presidential campaign trail. While the episode has been generally well received, some took to the internet expressing their disapproval and lack of support with this decision for both Cooper and Harris.

Specifically, many Call Her Daddy listeners criticized Harris for going onto the podcast while many U.S. citizens are suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. “Kamala Harris on Call Her Daddy while people were dying and losing everything in North Carolina,” an X user wrote.

Cooper did not go unscathed either. Under a TikTok teasing the Harris episode, many users left comments such as “so disappointing,” “absolutely not,” and “no thanks.”

Anticipating the controversy, Cooper created a special introduction for the episode explaining why she chose to have Harris on. “I had been going back and forth with this decision for a while — to get involved or to not get involved,” Cooper said. “But at the end of the day, I couldn’t see a world in which one of the main conversations in this election is women and I’m not a part of it.”

Notably, Cooper also said she is willing to have an episode with former president Donald Trump — and even tried to make an interview happen with him. “I want to be so clear since this isn’t a one-sided conversation, we reached out to former president Donald Trump to come on the show,” Cooper said. “If he also wants to have a meaningful conversation about women’s rights in this country, then he is welcome on Call Her Daddy anytime.”

It’s unclear whether Trump will make an appearance on the podcast, but it’s perhaps unlikely, as the women-centric podcast doesn’t align with the approach he appears to be taking with his campaign: Largely, Trump seems to be aiming his messaging at young male voters. Throughout his election campaign, Trump has made numerous podcast appearances on shows such as IMPAULSIVE with YouTuber Logan Paul, received an endorsement from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy, and invited TikToker Bryce Hall, who has now taken to creating conservative, right-wing political content, to a rally of his in Nevada on Sept. 13.

As of Oct. 7, Trump has yet to publicly say whether or not he will accept Cooper’s invitation to be on Call Her Daddy. Despite this, Cooper — with her 5 million weekly podcast listeners — is ready to have a conversation with Trump if he is.