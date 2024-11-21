Instead of packing white blazers and Greek life banners, the students of Manchester College are packing up trouble in Prime Video’s new show Cruel Intentions. The series adaptation of the 1999 film tells the story of step-siblings Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, who plot to recruit Annie Grover, the VP of the United States’s daughter, into Caroline’s beloved sorority, Delta Phi Pi. The sororities and fraternities are at risk of losing their esteemed reputations at Manchester College after a hazing incident. Everyone in Greek life will do anything to try to keep hundreds of years of history alive… even if it means betraying the people they trust the most.

With a cliffhanger ending that opens the doorway for many questions, Season 1 of Cruel Intentions leaves audiences wondering if more drama will unfold in a second season. Here’s everything we know about a potential Season 2, and where the show could pick up after Season 1. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions follow.

As of right now, there’s been no official confirmation or announcement of Season 2. Since Season 1 premiered on Nov. 21, it’s likely we won’t get any updates or news about a potential Season 2 for a while. But I’m keeping hope alive that Prime Video brings this show back for another season because I have so many questions that need answers.

Season 1 ends with Caroline & Lucien at war.

After Lucien reveals that he’s falling for Annie, Caroline makes it her mission to get back at him. After finding Lucien’s videos where he records himself having sex with multiple women, Caroline leaks the videos online for all of Manchester College to see. In the Season 1 finale, both Caroline and Lucien visit Annie to try to get her on each other’s side, but ultimately, Lucien lies and tells Annie he never had romantic feelings for her. Annie doesn’t believe this but rather takes comfort in Caroline and her encouraging words. The season ends with Annie pledging to Delta Phi Pi, where she’s now a permanent member of the sisterhood.

While Season 1 ended with Caroline getting exactly what she wanted, I have a feeling that victory won’t last too long if the show gets renewed for Season 2.

Both Annie and CeCe have been lied to in Season 1.

The final moment in the Delta Phi Pi house reveals that Caroline might be lying about everything. When CeCe asks Annie if she’s doing ok after seeing Lucien’s videos, CeCe comforts her by saying that Caroline helped her out through so much, especially after her recent heartbreak from Professor Chadwick. CeCe makes a brief reference to her story about her tennis coach sleeping with her, and how her mom paid him off to have sex with her as a way of bringing up her self-esteem. Annie realizes that this is the story that Caroline told her during Heaven Night, and begins to piece everything together. I imagine that CeCe and Annie could team up in a potential Season 2 and try to find a way to expose Caroline for everything she’s done behind their backs.

There’s no telling what could happen in the show if it gets renewed for a second season, but I can guess that many of the characters will be put to the test of where their loyalties lie.