‘Emily In Paris’s Creator Said This Character Might Not Return For Season 5

Emily In Paris Season 4 may have come and gone, but I’m going to keep replaying that finale until Season 5 begins. With everything that happened in Emily’s world in Season 4, Season 5 could leave fans with more questions and theories about who is coming back into — or exiting — Emily’s life. One of the big questions many fans had while watching Season 4 involved Camille and her potential future on the show. Throughout the show, Camille has been Gabriel’s girlfriend and played a large part in the love triangle with him and Emily. Viewers followed Camille through different stages of her life with Gabriel. Fans also got to see how her life slowly began to change as a result of Emily’s mishaps.

Now that Part 2 of Season 4 of Emily in Paris is out, fans have been speculating and theorizing if Camille will be returning in Season 5. While we don’t exactly have an answer to this, here’s everything we know so far.

In Season 3, it was revealed that Camille was pregnant with Gabriel’s child during their wedding. In a spur of the moment, Camille announced to the audience that Gabriel was still in love with Emily, prompting her to reveal the shocking news. Season 4 began with the aftermath of this major bomb, and fans saw how Emily, Gabriel, and Camille were handling life post-wedding. It’s not until the end of Season 4 Part 1 that fans learn that Camille was not actually pregnant with Gabriel’s child, but rather, had a false positive pregnancy test. Instead of choosing to tell Gabriel about the news, Camille decided to keep it to herself.

Wait, so where did Camille go in Part 2?

After Camille discovered that she wasn’t pregnant, viewers don’t really see her again. After Emily buys Camille a gift for the baby, Camille ends up revealing the truth to Gabriel. As a result of this, Camille ends moving out of the apartment building she shared with Gabriel and Emily all together. Later, when Emily asks Gabriel how Camille’s doing, he revealed that she’s taking the time to have a “fresh start” and that’s the last fans hear of her.

Will Camille return in Season 5?

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Camille will be returning for Season 5. When asked about Camille’s potential story arc in Season 5, creator and showrunner Darren Star gave some insight while speaking to Glamour following Season 4 Part 2’s release. “I don’t know how much we’ll be seeing of Camille in Season 5,” Star said. “I think the idea that she thought she was going to have a baby and then to deal with that disappointment, [and] then to discover that there was a way to do it with Gabriel that he didn’t want to pursue [as a result], she realized that this was something she wanted to do on her own.”

He added, “I don’t know what’s going to happen to her in Season 5. […] But that’s sort of where she’s heading.” Even though Season 4 ended abruptly for Camille, I’m hoping to see what she’s up to next season.