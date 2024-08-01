What We Know About ‘A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder’ Possibly Getting A Season 2

Besties, if you haven’t already binged A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder on Netflix, you’re missing out. The series dropped on Aug. 1 and I’m already obsessed. It follows Pip Fitz-Amobi (played by Wednesday‘s Emma Myers) as she attempts to solve the murder of high schooler Andie Bell, who went missing five years prior. Season 1 sparked a lot of questions that viewers eventually got answers to but the season ended without tying up some loose ends.

Though the chapter has been closed on the mystery of who killed Andie Bell thanks to Pip’s detective skills and help from Ravi Singh, it seems like this isn’t the end. So, will there be a second season? Here’s what we know.

Will ‘AGGGTM’ Get A Second Season?

Currently, there’s been no confirmation of a Season 2 of AGGGTM. However, the book of the same name written by Holly Jackson has three other books in the series, leaving more than enough material for potential new seasons.

One thing we do know is that the lead actors, Emma Myers (Pip Fitz-Amobi) and Zain Iqbal (Ravi Singh), would absolutely love to further their characters’ journeys in a potential Season 2. Both Myers and Iqbal revealed this to Cosmopolitan UK in a game of Most Likely To. “If people love it then for sure I want to do all the seasons, it depends on if you watch it,” Myers said.

What Would ‘agggtm’ Season 2 be about?

Here’s what to expect from Season 2 of AGGGTM if confirmed, according to the plot of the second book in the series, titled Good Girl, Bad Blood.

After uncovering the mystery surrounding Andie Bell’s disappearance, Pip has started a true-crime podcast with her now-boyfriend Ravi (which is the epitome of romance TBH). Their podcast has gone viral and Pip has officially left her investigative days behind her. That is, until someone she knows goes missing. Jamie Reynolds has disappeared and Pip feels as though the police aren’t doing anything about it.

Though she tries her hardest to not become involved in solving another crime, her friend, Connor, asks her to investigate the disappearance of his brother. Detective Pip is back to uncover the mystery of James’ disappearance and won’t stop until she finds the truth. As she becomes closer and closer to uncovering this mystery, she discovers even more dark secrets about her town.

There are returning cast members we could see in case of a potential Season 2 besides Myers and Iqbal, including Asha Banks (Cara), Yali Topol Margalith (Lauren), Jude Morgan-Collie (Connor), Raiko Gohara (Zach), Yasmin Al-Khudhairi (Naomi), Henry Ashton (Max), Jackson Bews (Dan), Anna Maxwell Martin (Leanne), Gary Beadle (Victor), and Kamari Loyd (Josh).

Only time will tell if our fav mystery-solving girlie will be back to uncover yet another disappearance. Fingers crossed though for a Season 2!