The Ending Of ‘A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder’ Had My Jaw On The Floor

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder follow. The ending of Netflix’s new murder-mystery series A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder had my jaw on the floor and if you watched it, yours probably was too. With each episode, a new twist and turn was revealed as Pip Fitz-Amobi, played by Wednesday‘s Emma Myers, attempted to uncover what really happened to high school student Andie Bell, who was killed five years prior.

So, who was behind Andie’s murder and what even happened? Here is a full explanation to help lessen any lingering confusion (which is totally understandable, TBH).

Andie’s boyfriend, sal, wasn’t behind her murder.

In the beginning of the series, Andie’s boyfriend, Sal, was thought to have murdered her. But as Pip began to unravel clues surrounding Andie’s death, it turns out that Sal was innocent the whole time and merely framed. Pip and Ravi, Sal’s younger brother, work together throughout the six-episode series to uncover the truth.

Now here’s where things got wild. At the end of episode 5, Pip received a call from ‘Secret Older Guy,’ who has been a murder suspect throughout the series. When Pip answered the phone, her friend, Naomi, was on the other end calling from her Dad (Elliot)’s phone. Come to find out, Andie and Elliot (AKA ‘Secret Older Guy’) had a fling until she met Sal and fell in love.

Not wanting to continue their fling, Andie attempted to blackmail Elliot by asking him for £5,000 or else she’d spill the deets about their relationship. Andie thought that by doing this, she’d be able to leave town with Sal and get away from her overbearing dad. Andie later attempted to blackmail Elliot again, which led to a physical altercation between the two. This resulted in Elliot pushing her, and Andie hitting her head on the countertop. But in spite of the severe head injury, Andie walked away alive.

Andie’s sister, Becca, was The real killer.

Later that evening, Andie returned home to her sister, Becca, who had just had a traumatic experience with Max Hastings from a party where she’d been drugged and assaulted.

Becca wanted to report the assault she’d faced to the police and asked Andie to accompany her, but Andie explained that couldn’t because she was the one who sold Max the drugs. Andie then told Becca she was leaving town, making an already-furious Becca even more livid, because she would now be left alone with their father. Becca then pushed Andie against the cupboards and she fell to the floor, coughing up blood. To make matters worse, Becca just watched her sister die on the kitchen floor and later buried Andie.

So to simply put it, Becca killed Andie, but she’s not the only killer in the series.

It was also revealed that Sal didn’t die from suicide like people had thought. After hearing Andie had gone missing, Elliot presumed he would be found guilty for her murder (because she whacked her head as a result of him pushing her), so he framed Sal by sending a text from his phone and then smothered him to death, staging it as a suicide.

So there you have it, the entire mystery of “Who killed Andie Bell?” explained because there were a lot of layers to this.