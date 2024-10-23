I don’t know about you, but the “hear me out” cake trend has taken over my TikTok FYP, and they get more and more wild every time I see a new one. ICYMI, the “hear me out” cake trend consists of putting photos of your most unhinged crushes onto a cake — basically, your way of getting your friends and followers to understand why you feel some type of way about some random TV character or celebrity. There are really no rules for this, just the general guideline that whatever you pick should be unconventional enough to make for some good laughs.

Having a weird and obscure crush may just be the great equalizer. I mean, we have all had a crush or two in our lives that are a bit weird — and I am no exception. That said, with all these videos coming out, my innocent crush on Kovu the animated brooding lion from The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride seem pretty tame. (However, I should note, I have not seen enough people putting Kovu on their cakes, and I know I’m not the only one who harbors these feelings.)

In honor of this hilarious trend, I’ve compiled a list of 12 of the wildest “hear me out” cake TikToks — you know, the ones that are so unhinged your jaw will be on the floor by then end of them. After watching these videos, I have a whole new understanding of the phrase “to each their own.” Just be warned: You might walk away from these videos with a new crop of unconventional crushes. Whatever floats your boat, I guess!

My Little Pony

This video starts off strong with Alvin from Alvin and The Chipmunks, even though I was more of a Simon girl myself. Then, takes an unhinged turn with two back-to-back mentions of Shining Armor from My Little Pony. Great minds think alike… right?

Toothless

Including Toothless from How To Train Your Dragon as your first mention on a “hear me out” cake is as bonkers as it gets. Isn’t the first one supposed to be the most palatable?!

The Number 8

This one has to be my favorite “hear me out” of all time. I mean, the guy in the video said it best: “It knows what it’s doing.” The video doesn’t flop from there, with mentions of the Care Bears and Godzilla definitely deserving of honorable mentions.

The Invisible Man

Of all the characters in Hotel Transylvania, this one is really something. Not to point out the obvious but… he’s invisible? Must be something about those glasses and the voice.

The GTA meme

This isn’t just about CJ from GTA: San Andreas; it’s specifically him in a meme. The creator goes on to also mention the endermen from Minecraft, so I’m sensing a video game character trend here. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a sucker for Joel from The Last Of Us, but this is a new level.

Voldemort

He Who Must Not Be Named takes the cake (no pun intended) as one of the funnier “hear me outs” I’ve seen. But this video only gets wilder from there, with Mr. Burns, Bowser, and Leo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Michael Myers

I know it’s spooky season, but Micheal Meyers is not an easy “hear me out” to get on board with. Ghostface, on the other hand? That’s another story.

Megamind

Megamind strikes again, but then again, Gargamel also gets a mention, so this all tracks.

Waluigi

I understood where this creator was coming from with Danny Phantom, but she really lost me with Waluigi.

John Doe from Roblox

John Doe from Roblox was one I never could have seen coming, but listening to this creator trying to get her friends to see it for almost a minute straight was genuinely hilarious. I guess there’s just something about him?

Dr. Phil

This video isn’t the traditional style of the “hear me out’ videos, but I had to include it anyway. If you look closely at this one, you’ll find Dr. Phil, Megamind, and Mr. Clean all part of it. Someone likes their men without hair. Valid!

The Quaker Oats Guy

There is no other “hear me out cake” like this one. From Isaac Newton, to the Quaker Oats Guy, this is my favorite by far. Gotta love a man in a wig!