Ariana Grande Dropped A *Huge* Surprise To Celebrate Her Iconic ‘My Everything’ Era

Now, besties, this may or may not make you feel old, but it’s been 10 years since Ariana Grande released her second studio album, My Everything. Time just flew by, am I right?

This is, of course, a huge milestone for Grande. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the album, she surprised fans by releasing a digital 10th anniversary edition of the project, which includes the bonus tracks “Cadillac Song” and “Too Close.” These two tracks are now available to stream globally for the first time.

In addition to the two bonus tracks, Grande also announced that limited vinyl singles of “Problem,” “Break Free,” “Love Me Harder, and “One Last Time” will be available for purchase beginning Aug. 26. Digital single bundles of the songs, in addition to “Bang Bang” will be available starting Aug. 27. If My Everything is one of your fave Ariana albums, you have much to look forward to in the upcoming days!

If you didn’t know, Grande released her debut album, Yours Truly, in 2013 and the anticipation for what she would do next was at an all-time high. She made it clear that she wanted her next album to be different and released My Everything in 2014 to cement her status as the pop superstar we know her as today. In a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone, Grande said, “I don’t want it to sound like an extension of Yours Truly… I want it to sound like an evolution. I want to explore more sounds and experiment a bit.” It’s safe to say that she did exactly that with My Everything.

Many standout moments on My Everything come from dynamic tracks such as “Break Free” with Zedd and “One Last Time” featuring David Guetta. The risk was well worth the award with this one, as My Everything reached the top of the Billboard 200. T, the album also charted on the Billboard Hot 100 with four Top 20 singles and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.

As an Arianator, I couldn’t be happier to have two new Ari songs to listen to! With the release of Eternal Sunshine and the growing anticipation of the upcoming Wicked movie, this 10th-anniversary release came at a perfect time.

Grande has proven to be a master of surprises, so maybe she’ll reveal her tour soon. A girl can dream!