Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan
@chappellroan via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

Why Wasn’t Chappell Roan At The 2025 VMAs? She May Have Had A Solid Reason

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar

Chappell Roan may be one of the biggest stars of this year (and last year TBH), but if you tuned into the 2025 MTV VMAs hoping to see her rock the red carpet… you probably were disappointed. Roan officially sat out this year’s award show — but she may have some really good reasons for skipping the show this year. So, why wasn’t Chappell Roan at the 2025 VMAs? Her Instagram may hold a clue…

Roan, whose hit song The Subway was nominated for Song Of The Summer, decided to take a bit of a break after a run of international performances. She shared in an Instagram post that she needed “a little nap” before diving into a string of pop-up concerts in Los Angeles, New York, and Kansas City.

“Ireland was the final show of the Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous things Europe tour,” Roan wrote on Sept. 5. “What a dream come true <3 thank you for showing up, waiting in long lines, standing in the summer rain and wind, and giving it your all <3 we are so grateful for all the love on and off the stage :,) it’s bonkers. I am going to take a little nap now before the US pop-up shows tootles bye bye ( ˘ ³˘)♥︎"

With her first NYC show date kicking off Sept. 20, Roan seems to be staying out of the spotlight to focus on rest and recovery. The choice to skip the VMAs probably wasn’t about missing out — it was more likely about preserving her energy (and her voice!) for her upcoming performances.

Of course, considering Roan’s huge victory at the 2024 VMAs (where she won Best New Artist), her absence this year was even more noticeable to fans. Still, her decision showed that she’s doing fame on her own terms — which is something she’s made clear is important to her. As Roan said in an interview with SZA for Interview magazine back in April 2025, “I think that I’m doing it the way I want to, but not everyone likes that … I think that right now in my career, I’m just trying to see if the way I’ve been doing it is sustainable.” Honestly, respect!

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Krista Pulisic

Stony Brook '25

Krista Pulisic is a National Writer for Her Campus, where she contributes to the Culture and Style sections. She covers topics ranging from pop culture and fashion to media trends and college life, aiming to create stories that feel real and relatable to young women. Krista recently graduated from Stony Brook University with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Political Science. Throughout her undergraduate studies, she gained hands-on experience in news writing and digital storytelling, while exploring the evolving relationship between media and the public. She loves how media can spark conversation, bring people together, and tell stories that truly matter. Krista hopes to build a career in television where she can help create meaningful content, amplify voices that often go unheard, and be part of stories that stick with people long after the credits roll. When she's not writing, Krista can usually be found at the gym or rewatching her favorite comfort shows. She also loves spending time at local coffee shops, often with her laptop open and an online shopping tab in the background. She has an eye for media trends and loves curating Pinterest boards that reflect her own personal style and interests. Whether she's exploring viral conversations or spotlighting emerging fashion trends, Krista brings creativity and curiosity to every story she tells.