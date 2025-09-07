Chappell Roan may be one of the biggest stars of this year (and last year TBH), but if you tuned into the 2025 MTV VMAs hoping to see her rock the red carpet… you probably were disappointed. Roan officially sat out this year’s award show — but she may have some really good reasons for skipping the show this year. So, why wasn’t Chappell Roan at the 2025 VMAs? Her Instagram may hold a clue…

Roan, whose hit song The Subway was nominated for Song Of The Summer, decided to take a bit of a break after a run of international performances. She shared in an Instagram post that she needed “a little nap” before diving into a string of pop-up concerts in Los Angeles, New York, and Kansas City.

“Ireland was the final show of the Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous things Europe tour,” Roan wrote on Sept. 5. “What a dream come true <3 thank you for showing up, waiting in long lines, standing in the summer rain and wind, and giving it your all <3 we are so grateful for all the love on and off the stage :,) it’s bonkers. I am going to take a little nap now before the US pop-up shows tootles bye bye ( ˘ ³˘)♥︎"

With her first NYC show date kicking off Sept. 20, Roan seems to be staying out of the spotlight to focus on rest and recovery. The choice to skip the VMAs probably wasn’t about missing out — it was more likely about preserving her energy (and her voice!) for her upcoming performances.

Of course, considering Roan’s huge victory at the 2024 VMAs (where she won Best New Artist), her absence this year was even more noticeable to fans. Still, her decision showed that she’s doing fame on her own terms — which is something she’s made clear is important to her. As Roan said in an interview with SZA for Interview magazine back in April 2025, “I think that I’m doing it the way I want to, but not everyone likes that … I think that right now in my career, I’m just trying to see if the way I’ve been doing it is sustainable.” Honestly, respect!