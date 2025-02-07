Wait, *Why* Did NewJeans Change Their Name?

If you’re a K-Pop fan, you’re probably well aware of the drama regarding the girl group NewJeans. And even if you haven’t been following the conflict closely, you’ve surely seen members Hanni, Danielle, Minji, Haerin, and Hyein on social media, or even streamed their hits like “Super Shy” and “Hype Boy.” It’s certainly been a turbulent time for both the group members and fans, as we all wondered, what would be the future of NewJeans? Well, it looks like now, we’re starting to get answers regarding the group’s plans going forward.

On Feb 6., the group took to Instagram and announced that they will now be promoting under the name NJZ (seemingly, a nod to their previous group name), with each letter pronounced individually. The announcement was made on an account that was created by the members as an independent account not affiliated with their management companies, HYBE and ADOR, and that previously held the username @jeanzforfree.

The announcement was accompanied by several concept photos, including a group shot and solo pictures of each member. The photoshoot showcases a different style than we’ve seen from the members previously, taking on elements of streetwear and futuristic aesthetics. Hanni added that they’re going for a look that’s “a lot more sharp, a lot more bold.”



If you’ve been feeling the NewJeans music drought and have been streaming their last release “Supernatural” over and over, you’re in luck! NJZ also announced that they’ll be taking the stage at ComplexCon Hong Kong music festival in March and debuting a new song. Haerin noted that their new music will have a “very unique and different sound.”

If you aren’t totally up to speed on the drama that the group was caught up in, let me fill you in. NewJeans first debuted in 2022 under the company ADOR, a sub-label of HYBE (which manages K-Pop superstars like BTS, TXT, and Enhypen). In April 2024, it was reported that HYBE was launching an internal investigation into ADOR. Min Hee-Jin, ADOR’s founder, was asked to step down from the label as a result. Later that month, Min held an emergency press conference to share her side of the story.

On Sept. 11, the members themselves spoke out in a now-deleted livestream, in defense of Min. They alleged mistreatment from HYBE and Danielle stated that “CEO Min Hee-jin is not only the person that produces our music but someone who makes NewJeans who we are. She discusses even the smallest details with us and explains them in ways that we can understand clearly. NewJeans has a distinct color and tone, and this was created with CEO Min Hee-jin. She is integral to NewJeans’ identity, and we all feel that she is irreplaceable.”

After HYBE refused to reinstate Min to the company, the members announced in a press conference in Nov. 2024 that they would be terminating their contracts with ADOR. However, whether the contracts were truly terminated is uncertain, as ADOR stated shortly after that the exclusive contracts between them and NJZ remained valid.

In January 2025, ADOR filed an injunction against the group “to prevent confusion and potential harm to third parties, including advertisers.” A preliminary court hearing on the matter is set for March.

ADOR has since responded to the group’s pivot to the name NJZ, saying “It is deeply regrettable that the members made this unilateral decision before any legal ruling has been made regarding the validity of their exclusive contracts with ADOR. ADOR will continue to do our best to protect the brand value of NewJeans.”

So, what will the future look like for NJZ? Only time will tell!