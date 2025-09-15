Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
kelsea ballerini chase stokes
kelsea ballerini chase stokes
@hichasestokes on Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

Why Did Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Break Up? Fans Are Crushed

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have officially called it quits after nearly three years together — and now, fans want to know what happened. The couple, who first sparked romance rumors back in 2023, quickly became a fan-favorite with their adorable red carpet appearances, Instagram posts, and public displays of support. Now, their split has left many people wondering what went wrong. So, why did Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes break up?

According to People, the breakup was mutual. A source shared that the two “gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t.” Both stars have busy careers that likely kept them apart, and long distance seems to have been one of the biggest factors in the breakup. Her Campus reached out to Ballerini and Stokes’s teams for comment on the reported reason behind their breakup, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

The Outer Banks actor shared in a September 2024 People story that the couple had a three-week rule, promising to never go more than three weeks without seeing each other. It showed how seriously they tried to prioritize their relationship despite their hectic schedules. The country singer has also been open in past interviews about going to therapy and navigating past heartbreak, both on her own and with Stokes. 

The couple first sparked dating rumors in January 2023 after being spotted together at a Georgia vs. TCU college football game in Los Angeles. Speculation around their relationship grew when Stokes tagged Ballerini on Instagram following her tailgate show performance. In the weeks that followed, the two were spotted together around Nashville and Los Angeles. By April 2023, they made their red carpet debut together at the CMT Music Awards, showing fans that things were official.

Still, the reality of constant travel, demanding careers, and living in the public eye eventually (reportedly) caught up with Stokes and Ballerini. The breakup news came just days after Stokes shared a sweet birthday post for Ballerini, though, which made the split even more surprising to fans. While neither of them have commented publicly beyond official statements from their teams, it seems the split wasn’t messy — just an unfortunate case of bad timing and distance proving too tough to overcome.

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Krista Pulisic

Stony Brook '25

Krista Pulisic is a National Writer for Her Campus, where she contributes to the Culture and Style sections. She covers topics ranging from pop culture and fashion to media trends and college life, aiming to create stories that feel real and relatable to young women. Krista recently graduated from Stony Brook University with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Political Science. Throughout her undergraduate studies, she gained hands-on experience in news writing and digital storytelling, while exploring the evolving relationship between media and the public. She loves how media can spark conversation, bring people together, and tell stories that truly matter. Krista hopes to build a career in television where she can help create meaningful content, amplify voices that often go unheard, and be part of stories that stick with people long after the credits roll. When she's not writing, Krista can usually be found at the gym or rewatching her favorite comfort shows. She also loves spending time at local coffee shops, often with her laptop open and an online shopping tab in the background. She has an eye for media trends and loves curating Pinterest boards that reflect her own personal style and interests. Whether she's exploring viral conversations or spotlighting emerging fashion trends, Krista brings creativity and curiosity to every story she tells.