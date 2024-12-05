“Gen Z won’t save us.” “Gen Z unexpectedly shifts right.” “Why did Gen Z disappoint us?”

These were some of the headlines the day after the 2024 presidential election.

Gen Z, heralded as one of the most politically engaged and progressive generations ever, surprised many with its voting patterns in the election. Following former President Trump’s re-election, the data showed that across the board, white men aged 18 to 29 overwhelmingly backed Trump, and Latino men in the same age group also favored Trump over Harris (albeit more narrowly, 49% to 47%, respectfully). Trump even made small inroads with young women, with Biden’s 35-point lead among this demographic in 2020 shrinking to just a 24-point lead for Harris.

So why didn’t Gen Z vote the way most polls had anticipated? The rightward tilt underscores a deepening divide within Gen Z that can be attributed to differences in priorities, demographics, and even media habits. But one factor that very likely caused this dissonance was the fact that some Gen Zers may have simply lied about how they voted or planned to vote. According to pre-election data from a 2024 Axios Vibes survey, half of Gen Z voters said they lied to people close to them about who they’re voting for. Wild!

So, while this phenomenon could help answer the question of why so many expectations of Gen Z were defied by reality, it in turn brings up another pressing question: Why did Gen Z feel the need to lie about their votes? Here are some possible explanations.

They’re afraid of social repercussions.

It’s no secret that the hyper-partisan echo chambers created by social media algorithms — and in real-life social circles — have led young voters to become wary of sharing their stances out of fear of backlash or isolation, especially since they came of age during Trump’s divisive first term, which was a significant turning point that made politics much more personal than they previously were. And considering many young voters are still establishing their own social and political identities, those consequences can feel even more high-stakes than for those who are a bit older and more established.

Gen Z political expert and reporter Rachel Janfaza explains this further: “Some young people have told me it’s easier to stay quiet or nod in agreement, even if they disagree,” she tells Her Campus. “This happens with family and friends, and even in classrooms, where students hesitate to challenge professors or peers.”

For Dallas voter Jamie von Trapp, his vote was driven by a mixture of personal experiences, political allegiance, and financial realities — and ultimately led to him lying about his vote to avoid conflict in his relationship with his then-girlfriend (they recently broke up for reasons unrelated to politics).

“I’m an UberEats driver, so I felt affected by the high gas prices,” von Trapp says, also citing the country’s immigration policies as one of his top concerns. “My girlfriend has lesbian parents, so I felt obligated to vote Democrat. However … I ended up voting for Trump but told my girlfriend I voted for Kamala.”

They don’t fully align with their chosen party.

Disillusionment with political institutions can also contribute to the broad trend of young voters rejecting rigid party lines, which could in turn make them hesitant to be personally associated with their voting choices. Sean*, a South Carolina native who voted in Florida, voiced frustration with both major political parties, labeling them disconnected from middle-class realities. “Most [politicians] are so far removed from reality that they come across as disingenuous,” he says. Sean’s hesitancy in sharing his ballot choices reflect his unwillingness to subscribe to one party line. “We get this notion that if you’re liberal or conservative, you automatically believe 100% of what the party believes, and I don’t think that’s the case,” he says. “I voted Republican, but I also voted pro-choice and pro-pot.”

This duality — voting for a candidate while rejecting the stances their party best aligns with — might explain why some young Trump voters in particular felt compelled to keep their choices private. Ticket splitting — aka, voting for different party candidates and initiatives in the same election — allows for voters to vote more in line with their beliefs than strictly with their party, but it can also leave voters unwilling to speak up about their views in a hyper-partisan environment. For example, several states where voters overwhelmingly supported Trump also passed progressive ballot measures. Missouri is a striking example, where Trump secured 58.5% of the vote, but voters also approved raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026, providing paid sick leave for large employers, and overturning the state’s near-total abortion ban.

In terms of candidates, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her Instagram Story after the election to share responses from voters who voted for her re-election, as well as Trump’s. One response read, “I voted for Trump, but I like [AOC] and Bernie. I don’t trust either party’s establishment politicians.” This complex interplay between distrust from voters, split ticket candidate choices, and progressive policy preferences highlights the growing divergence between partisan identity and individual political values, and underscores the reason young conservative voters may lie about how they vote.

It’s not just young conservatives who may lie about their votes.

For first-time voter Louise* from Moab, Utah, discussing politics with her staunchly conservative family can feel like walking a tightrope. “I have a very conservative family that is all Republican, and I think it’s just assumed that I would be voting the same [as my family],” Louise says. “It’s not really a conversation I’ve ever been given the space to have with [my family]. It can be a little disheartening, honestly. It makes you think differently about your relationship with them, knowing they align with someone so fiercely against issues like LGBTQ+ rights. It makes you wonder what they would think of you.”

Some say they even lie for safety reasons. Tom*, a young voter near San Antonio, Texas, says he’s inclined to hide his left-leaning views to keep the peace in his conservative region. “My personal trainer is very right-leaning and would only watch Fox News,” Tom says. “I’ve had to keep my mouth shut.”

Interestingly, Janfaza notes that those who don’t identify as Democrat nor Republican — or those who fall somewhere in the middle — may be even less likely to truthfully disclose how they vote. “When the conversation revolves around ardent, strident viewpoints on both sides, it leaves [moderates and independents] feeling uncomfortable speaking up,” she says. And there might be more of these voters in Gen Z than people realize; Janfaza points to a New York Times/Siena poll showing 40% of voters under 30 identify as independents, suggesting that “a large swath of young people feel unwelcome to share their beliefs.”

So, with this trend apparently happening across political affiliations, it’s no wonder Gen Z’s voting patterns have been so difficult to accurately predict.

Where do we go from here?

As the dust settles on this election, understanding why Gen Z lies about voting is crucial to interpreting this generation’s political impact. Addressing the cultural polarization that fuels these divisions will be key. Creating space for genuine, respectful dialogue — whether in families, college campuses, or classrooms — might be the first step towards a more honest democracy.

Gen Z’s reluctance to disclose their votes reflects not just their personal struggles, but the societal challenges of growing up amid a climate crisis, a pandemic, high costs of living, and a shift in traditional media and political institutions. Bridging these divides could help foster the transparency and momentum needed to move forward.*Names have been changed.