Fans Think This Queen Should Have Won ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ All Stars 9

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 finale follow. The eight queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 slayed the house down during Part 2 of The Slay It Forward Variety Extravaganza on July 26. They each pulled out all the stops while showcasing their talents on the main stage in the hopes of earning more beautiful benefactress badges, $200,000 charity of their choice, and a spot in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame.

This season, no one was sent home, which raised the stakes for the queens to ensure they collected the most badges by the end of the season. But of course, RuPaul threw in more twists near the end, saying it was anyone’s game and having the queens vote on the Diamond of the Season, who would double her badges. After a gag-worthy season filled with high-fashion moments, comedy, and light-hearted rivalries, one queen reigned victorious and is now Drag Race royalty.

and the winner is…

After giving it her all in every episode, the All Stars Season 9 winner is Angeria Paris VanMicheals. Not only did Angeria win a crown and scepter and 6 beautiful benefactress badges, but she also won $200,000 for the National Black Justice Coalition, courtesy of The Palette Fund.

During the talent show maxi challenge, Angeria performed her original song “Park and Bark,” which included the hilarious one-liner, “don’t I look rich? you ugly b*tch,” that left the judges weak (in a good way!).

After everyone performed their talents, Angeria and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo were named the top 2 queens of the night and earned 3 badges, bumping the counts to 6 and 5, respectively. Though Roxxy Andrews didn’t win the challenge, she still had 5 badges which earned her spot in the top 3.

Angeria, Vanjie, and Roxxxy then took to the stage for a finale lip sync for the crown to Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation,” with Angeria being named the winner.

“From the country to the silver screen, I’m officially the All Stars queen!” Angeria said after winning.

As the runner-ups Vanjie and Roxxxy earned $25,000 each for their charities, the ASPCA and Miracle of Love, respectively.

Fans think these queens deseRVed to be in the top 2.

Although Angeria and Vanjie slayed the All Stars Season 9 finale, some fans on X/Twitter don’t agree with RuPaul’s top 2 choices.

Based on the finale alone, people think Plastique and Jorgeous deserved to be the top queens after giving sickening performances during the variety show. ICYMI, Plastique had sparklers coming out of her chest as she showcased her talent while Jorgeous put her dancing skills on full display (she even did a smooth stage slide at the end that had the judges gagged).

Jorgeous’ talent was so fucking fun omg… the way they lifted her and threw her across the stage, the hair flips??? INSANEEEE. #allstars9 pic.twitter.com/CE8UGDo5DQ — gio 💋🩸 (@giohalliwell) July 26, 2024

JORGEOUS AND PLASTIQUE SHOULDVE BEEN IN THE TOP #DragRace pic.twitter.com/scqD1C4NGA — manuel 🤗 (@aquiyosoy) July 26, 2024

i’m sick of the riggery on drag race cause plastique and jorgeous won that talent show by a mile idc #DragRace — Kendall (@KuntyPink) July 26, 2024

As for the winner, some think Roxxxy should have taken home the crown given her track record.

babe, she carried all stars 9, this is WINNER material #AllStars9 pic.twitter.com/xyD8640ANE — ?? (@userblck03) July 26, 2024

So winning 4 challenges, killing every runway, having the best finale runway, & the best talent show gets u sent to the sidelines to watch the top 3 lipsync. Make it make sense #AllStars9 pic.twitter.com/16ABPELs6t — Maritzas 🖤 (@Marriitzzas) July 26, 2024

I, for one, think all the queens did amazing this season and TBH, they’re all winners in my eyes!