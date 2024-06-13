Ugh, ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Won’t Be Here For A *Very* Long Time

Dearest readers, Season 3 of Netflix’s Bridgerton has officially been released and the love story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington is coming to a close. Many fans are speculating as to who will be the main focus on Season 4, but showrunner Jess Brownell revealed that it’ll be quite a long wait until we find this out.

During the U.K. premiere for Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 on June 12, Brownell gave The Hollywood Reporter an inside scoop into Season 4. When asked who the next season will be following, Brownell said, “I have almost slipped up a couple of times so keep asking, and maybe I’ll slip up.”

As for the work that’s been done for Season 4 so far, Brownell said, “I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re towards the end with the writers’ room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers’ room’s best work.”

For those wondering when Season 4 will be released, Brownell reveals that it’ll be a while before the show’s next installment hits Netflix, but she noted that it’ll be worth it in the end.

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language.” She continued, “And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed it up but somewhere in that range.”

Sadly, it seems as though we will have to wait about two years for Season 4, but according to Brownell, we have another romance to look forward to.

When asked if fans will be happy with the direction for Season 4, Brownell said, “I think it’s hard to say. There’s so many different ships. I think one of the ships is going to be very, very happy.” Could it be an Eloise-centric season? Benedict? Francesca? Fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for the reveal.

Brownell also recognized just how powerful Bridgerton has proven to be, especially during this season. “I am so proud of how this season has performed and so grateful to the fans for tuning in. I think every season, the momentum builds more and more, and I think we have a debt to pay to the actors in seasons one and two for helping build enthusiasm.”

It may be a long (and painful) wait for Season 4 of Bridgerton, but it’s safe to assume that when it’s finally here, it’ll take the internet and fans by storm.

More to come…