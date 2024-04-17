Leah Halton Is TikTok’s Newest Viral Sensation

Move over, Bella Poarch, there’s a new TikToker whose viral video is close to holding the “most liked” title on the platform. Australian model and YouTuber Leah Halton has captivated the attention of many with her makeup tutorials and ‘90s supermodel-esque vibe.

Halton currently has 8.1 million followers on TikTok and 1.25 million YouTube subscribers. She’s no stranger to getting attention on the internet, and her recent video is taking TikTok by storm.

On February 5, Halton posted a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing along to YG Marley’s viral song “Praise Jah in the Moonlight.” The video starts with Halton holding the camera close to her face and then panning out, a signature style that has become on the app. Although the video is super simple, it has since blown up on TikTok, gaining over 692 million views, 46.6 million likes, and 4.2 million saves.

The video received these numbers in just two months, which puts Halton in the running for a new TikTok record holder title.

Halton’s comment section has been filled with users keeping track of the video’s growth. “46.7M April 17th?” one user commented, creating a time stamp for each time the video’s likes increased.

So, how could Halton become a world record holder from this viral video? ICYMI, the video is close to hitting the same numbers as Bella Poarch’s viral 2020 TikTok, which shows her lip-syncing “M to the B” by Millie B. Poarch’s video currently has 65.8 million likes, and at the rate Halton’s video keeps gaining likes, she may out-like Poarch.

There’s a running list of the most liked videos on TikTok, and kind app users have dropped them in the comments of Halton’s video to help everyone keep up. The runner-up for the most-liked TikTok is the Sugar Crash video from creator @NickLuciano, with 52.9 million likes. The chocolate-covered strawberries video from user @pr4yforgabs is right behind that, with 50.6 million likes. CapitalFm compiled a complete list of the top ten most-liked videos on TikTok, and they get pretty random.

There isn’t a concrete reason or science behind why these particular videos are so popular among users, but it’s interesting to observe.

The question of whether Halton’s video will break the world record for the most-liked video on the platform remains unclear. Considering that she only posted her video a few months ago and already has over 46 million likes, she’s well on her way to gaining that title.

No matter the outcome, we’ll keep you updated on who wins this bizarre competition.