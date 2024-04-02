Caitlin Clark’s BF Is The Ultimate Supportive Partner Amid Her NCAA Success

Caitlin Clark’s name has been all over the headlines lately, and nobody should be surprised. The 22-year-old University of Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star has been killing the game recently (both on and off the court) as she leads her team to victory in the 2024 NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Everyone’s admiring Clark’s talents, and her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, is no exception.

All eyes were on Clark on April 1 following her team’s 94-87 victory against the Louisiana State University Tigers allowed her team to enter into the Final Four. (The win was made that much sweeter considering Iowa missed its opportunity to enter the Final Four in 2023 after LSU beat them and took that spot.) Naturally, that means all eyes were *also* on 25-year-old McCaffery when he took to Instagram to support his girl after the big victory, sharing an ESPN graphic that highlighted Clark’s stats from the game. “Out of words for this 1,” McCaffery wrote in his story, tagging Clark and adding a yellow heart and a hand-heart emoji.

According to People magazine, Clark and McCaffery have been together publicly since August 2023. So who is McCaffery, and what’s the scoop on his sweet relationship with Clark?

Who Is Connor McCaffery?

Clark may be one of the most famous college basketball player of the current era, but McCaffery certainly made his mark back in the day as well. Like his superstar GF, McCaffery also played basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes during his time at school, before he graduated in May 2023. During his time as a Division 1 athlete, McCaffery was named a five-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, three-time NABC Honors Court member, two-time Academic All-District First Team member, two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, and NABC Honors Court honoree, according to HawkeyeSports.com. He now works for the NBA with the Indiana Pacers as a team assistant.

Basketball runs in McCaffery’s blood. He’s the son of Fran McCaffery, the head men’s basketball coach at the University of Iowa. (Yes, that means McCaffery’s dad coached him throughout his college career; his brother Patrick currently plays for the team.) The younger McCaffery is looking to follow in his dad’s footsteps, as he intends to work his way up to a coaching job via his current position for the Indiana Pacers. “It’s a way in,” Clark’s partner told the Des Moines Register in 2023. “It’s an entry-level job. You’ve got to work hard and work your way up. That’s obviously what I want to do.”

Caitlin Clark & Connor McCaffery’s Relationship History

As for McCaffery’s relationship with Clark, Clark was the first to take their romance public back in August 2023, when she posted a picture of the two nestled together on a boat in an Instagram carousel highlighting a sweet summer moment. From there, the couple has continued to post about each other, whether for a birthday shoutout or the recent support of accomplishment like what McCaffery did after Clark’s big win against LSU.

With Clark going into the April 15 WNBA draft as projected first pick, and the Indiana Fever being the first team that gets to pick, the likelihood of Clark ending up in Indiana after college is quite high. And with McCaffery also based in Indiana for work, it sounds like the couple won’t be too far from each other. If all things work out, fans could be getting a lot more Clark-McCaffery content in the near future.