Lisa’s Debut Album Puts Her *5* Alter Egos Front & Center

Attention, BLINKs: Lisa’s solo album, Alter Ego, is finally here! After releasing four singles ahead of the album’s Feb. 28 drop, we finally get the full look at the different personas and genres Lisa experimented with. The album features star-studded collaborations with artists like Rosalía in the song “New Woman,” Raye and Doja Cat in “Born Again,” Megan Thee Stallion in “Rapunzel,” Tyla in “When I’m With You,” and Future in “FXCK UP THE WORLD” to which we also got a new music video for!

Lisa is no stranger to experimentation as she’s constantly pushing boundaries and exploring new sounds, and aesthetics through her solo music and alongside BLACKPINK. For Alter Ego, Lisa embraced this and mentioned in her February 2025 Hot Ones interview that “It feels like I can express myself in a different version of me, and it’s fun.” he continued “I can’t wait for my fans to listen to this album, to really enjoy this album and see a different side of LISA.”

So who are these alter egos and what do they bring to Lisa’s debut album? Let’s dive in and explore the characters she embodies; each with a distinct energy and aesthetic that showcase the different colors of Lisa.

Roxi Roxi is the first of the personas Lisa presented to us when she released her single “Rockstar” on June 28, 2024. This persona, very much like the song mentions, is about being an entertainer. Belonging on the stage, Lisa lives and thrives to command the crowd. As her introduction mentions, “Music is all around me because it is me. I escape into a world that is electrifying with every stroke of my guitar.” Roxi corresponds to the synthy, bass-heavy, intense, and bombastic pop Lisa is experimenting with. This is also represented by the characteristics that make up Roxi like having “tooth gemz” as her accessory of choice, and her biggest fear being a “blown speaker.” Her aesthetic corresponds to the glitzy life of a rockstar and has Lisa dressing in fun cut-out clothes like a true rockstar holding different types of guitars. Kiki Kiki is the second of Lisa’s personas and is described as Y2CUTE. Her pink hair and shiny accessories make her a total “it girl.” Kiki is described as someone always looking for something new and thrilling. She introduces herself by saying “I live for the thrill — whether it’s the perfect playlist, a late-night adventure, or just something that we can chill and chat over like a gameboard. Page me, call me, AIM me — just don’t leave me on read, hit me up if you wanna ‘Kiki’!” Fans were first introduced to Kiki through Lisa’s collaboration with Rosalía for “New Woman.” The collab echoed Kiki’s confidence with lyrics like, “Revvin’ up my aura/ Focus on my mind, takin’ my time/ I’m a new woman, woman.” Sunni Sunni is the lovestruck and cute persona Lisa explores in her debut album. Sunni is a dreamy and lighthearted persona. She introduces herself as,“Bonjour, I’m Sunni — charmed, I’m sure. I have a certain je ne sais quoi for sun-kissed days and sea-breezy nights.” The sweet, laidback, and lovely persona is encapsulated in Lisa’s single “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me).” The softer beat accompanies lyrics that are presumed to be about her rumored boyfriend, Frédéric Arnault, who so happens to be French. Some fun facts about Sunni are that her aura is yellow, she’s a Pisces, and her favorite accessory is a good pair of sunnies. Speedi Buckle up because Speedi is the adrenaline girly! She lives for the rush and the ride. Her red hair and silver car give a futuristic and fresh vibe. Speedi introduces herself as “Straight drifting your way. Built for the rush, wired for the win. Hop into this fast track that’s sure to keep you in this ride.” Her song is “Lifestyle,” where she talks about her fast-paced life. In the song, Lisa raps, “L.A. to Bangkok/ Can’t stop, so we don’t stop/ That’s just my lifestyle, oh-woah.” To feel the rush and get our hearts racing, Speedi is described as having a pet cheetah and drinks espresso as her favorite place is the finish line. Vixi Warning, for Vixi, only baddies are allowed! Vixi is the “villain” of Lisa’s personas. She introduces herself as, “My lashes came to slay so step out my way, my nails cut deeper than your excuses. I’m too busy living in my villain era, let the haters hate.” This carefree and reckless persona is found in her new song “FXCK UP THE WORLD.” In it, Lisa raps, “Rappin’ like my lease up, I told them that I’m focused (Yeah, yeah)/ They want the old Lisa, then listen to my old shit.” The song is loud and confident, very much like the dark style that Vixi has, as she is a Scorpio with a red aura. Also, her drink of choice is your tears so do with that what you will.

Lisa is set up for a busy year as she is currently starring in the third season of The White Lotus and is set to tour with BLACKPINK later this year. So if she can do all of that *and* embody five different baddie personas on Alter Ego, there’s no doubt that 2025 is truly shaping to be her year!