Here’s Where To Watch All The 2025 Emmy-Nominated TV Shows

Clear your calendar for Sept. 14, because it’s time for the 2025 Emmy Awards. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be airing at 8 p.m. EST, and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is set to host. This year’s show will be airing live on both CBS and Hulu, so you’ve got plenty of ways to tune in.

With a ton of huge hit series and stars nominated, the 2025 Emmys are bound to be a show you won’t want to miss. And with this year’s stacked lineup in all of the major categories, it’s sure to be a nailbiter. Though, if classes and internships have kept you too booked and busy to keep up on the latest TV shows, fear not — there’s still time to catch up. Why not watch this year’s Emmy-nominated series ahead of time, so you’re ready for the big night? For the amateur TV and film critics among us who love to predict awards show winners, pre-screening the nominees is a must.

With so many streaming services available these days (Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, just to name a few), it’s easy to feel lost when searching for shows. To streamline your pre-Emmys binge watch sessions, here’s a complete guide on where you can watch the shows nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series for the 2025 Emmys.

Outstanding Drama Series

This category has been cited as one of the main awards at the Emmys, so it’s a pretty big deal. In 2024, Shōgun took home the win, but who will it be this year?

Andor – Disney+

The Diplomat – Netflix

The Last of Us – HBO Max

Paradise – Hulu

The Pitt – HBO Max

Severance – Apple TV+

Slow Horses – Apple TV+

The White Lotus – HBO Max

Outstanding Comedy Series

Sometimes, we all just need to watch something lighthearted and funny. This category gives plenty of great, hilarious options to choose from. Last year, Hacks took home the prize, and the show is nominated again this year. Will it win yet again, or will one of the other series steal the show?

Abbott Elementary – HBO Max

The Bear – Hulu

Hacks – HBO Max

Nobody Wants This – Netflix

Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Shrinking – Apple TV+

The Studio – Apple TV+

What We Do in the Shadows – Hulu

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Oftentimes, even a limited series can pack a huge punch. Last year, it was no surprise that Baby Reindeer won in this category, keeping us on the edge of our seats with each episode. Stay in the loop for this year’s awards ceremony and stream these totally bingeable nominees.