Hurricane Helene made landfall on Sept. 27, decimating the Southeast United States and leaving tragedy in its wake. Homes have been destroyed and lives have been uprooted due to the Category 4 storm, one that has made its mark as one of the deadliest, most disastrous hurricanes in American history. And sadly, it wasn’t the last of the 2024 hurricane season; as of Oct. 9, Hurricane Milton is barreling toward the west coast of Florida, with President Joe Biden calling this storm a “matter of life and death.”

While hurricanes have long existed, there is significant evidence that climate change is making them worse, with rising ocean temperatures causing an increase in hurricane frequency and intensity. Considering how closely tied hurricanes and climate change are, as well as all the governmental policy surrounding preparedness and emergency response, hurricanes have become incredibly politicized in recent years.

This is especially true in 2024, since hurricane season falls around election time, causing many who are weighing their voting options to ask the question, “How will our future president help with this terrible problem?”

It’s not just about hurricanes, either. Natural disasters such as floods, droughts, blizzards, and wildfires are all shown to be getting worse due to the long-term impacts of climate change. So, not only is it imperative to know how both presidential candidates, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, would help the country during these emergencies if they’re elected into office, but also to understand how they plan to mitigate them in the future.

Here are two key topics that relate to natural disasters, and where each candidate stands on them.

Disaster Relief

During any natural disaster, having some form of disaster relief is crucial to minimizing damage and saving lives, which is normally achieved through FEMA, which stands for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, an organization under the United States Department of Homeland Security that helps civilians get ready for disasters and provides disaster assistance.

Climate Change

According to a Pew Research Study, 76% of Gen Zers say it’s one of their biggest concerns in general. This, combined with the fact that climate change directly impacts the frequency and ferocity of natural disasters — from the size of hurricanes to the duration of wildfires — makes climate change one of the leading issues voters are focusing on in the upcoming election.

Every year, it seems like the two leading presidential candidates couldn’t be more different, but the 2024 election continues to break new ground in this regard. Especially when it comes to climate change and disaster relief, Harris and Trump clearly have very different takes, which could end up massively impacting the average American — and not just during hurricane season.