This Teaser For SZA’s ‘LANA’ Album Has Fans Thinking It’s Coming Soon

New music alert! SZA has officially announced her new project LANA, which will be the deluxe version of her sophomore album, SOS. The Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram on Dec 9. with a peculiar visual for the upcoming project. “Clock starts now. Happy anniversary, ” she captioned the teaser. SOS dropped on Dec. 9, 2022, so LANA being announced on the second anniversary of SZA’s critically acclaimed album is kind of a full-circle moment, being that it’s a fan favorite.

While SZA hasn’t officially dropped any new music recently, she continues to prove she’s a multifaceted queen, showcasing her talent in One of Them Days. That being said, I think we can all agree that we’re eagerly awaiting her next musical masterpiece.

As fans are unclear as to when the countdown to the release of LANA will end, they’ve come up with some theories..

Fans on Reddit noticed the singer wearing a tee with the number 5 on it in the teaser trailer. Another noticed that the stream in the video seemed to outline the number 5. However, there have been no conclusions as to what this number may signify.

Meanwhile, other fans believe that the deluxe will be out on Dec. 13, which is in a few days. One fan justified, “It fits the whole bug vibe she’s going for cuz Friday the 13th is ‘scary.’”

Someone questioned in the same Reddit thread, “At what point is a deluxe album just a separate body of work (?)” Honesty, I’ve wondered the same thing, but nevertheless, we’re here for what this next project has in store. Artists like SZA are redefining the boundaries of traditional album releases.

The project was previously deemed as a new album, meanwhile, the deluxe version of SOS was supposed to be an entirely different project, which SZA initially told British Vogue in Nov. 2024.

Back in Mar. 2024, she wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, “Will be dropping the leaks and outtakes from SOS as promised as the deluxe asap. LANA deserves more time and music no one’s ever heard before 🫶🏽 seems fair. Bless.”

Will be dropping the leaks and outtakes from SOS as promised as the deluxe asap. Lana deserves more time and music no one’s ever heard before 🫶🏾 seems fair . Bless 💗 — SZA (@sza) March 27, 2024

Although plans for the project have changed with its release being sooner than expected, it seems like it will have a different vibe in comparison to SOS. SZA told British Vogue, “I think I am making music from a more beautiful place. From a more possible place versus a more angsty place.” She continued, “I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s shit that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get.”

SZA teased that “a whole new project” would be released before the year ends in Kai Cenats livestream in November 2024.

While stans continue to theorize about the release date for LANA, I’ll be waiting patiently for this album to drop!