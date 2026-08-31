It Looks Like Miley Cyrus’s 10th Album Is Coming Sooner Than You’d Think

Miley Cyrus seems to be teasing a brand new era, and fans are on high alert for new music. And while Cyrus has been teasing new music for quite some time, her new social media posts have fans convinced her 10th album is coming sooner than we thought.

Now, on Aug. 31, Cyrus just made things even more interesting by dropping her last name from her official website and social media. On Instagram, Cyrus posted a black-and-red photo of herself simply captioned “MILEY.” As for the site, it’s drenched in a bold red and black colorway, and has totally different vibes than her previous album Something Beautiful. Sure, it could just be a rebrand, but everyone’s already guessing that “MILEY” is tied to the new album, and could even be the album’s name.

The timing of the teaser is especially interesting: The social media change comes about one month after she signed with Atlantic Records, officially leaving Sony Music’s Columbia Records after five years. She joined Columbia in 2021 and dropped Endless Summer Vacation in 2023 and Something Beautiful in 2025 while she was there.

With a new record label, a mysterious new visual identity, and what appears to be a completely new era underway, it’s easy to see why fans are already convinced that album news could be coming soon.

For now, it’s all just speculation. Miley nor her team has confirmed the album title or a release date, so fans are still left piecing together the clues on their own. Fans are flooding her recent Instagram post with comments like, “I’m having a visceral reaction to this” and “LET’S GO MOTHER.”

And, on X (formerly Twitter), fans are sharing their reactions, too.

it would be so Miley to have an album named "meet miley cyrus", one half dropped canceled project called "she is Miley Cyrus" and a self titled album called MILEY 20 years into her discog — sofi (@yesbroccoli) August 31, 2026

this miley album rollout is abt to be something serious .. — shxa (@shxacrdngx) August 31, 2026

Miley having her first solo album be called Meet Miley Cyrus and now 20 years later everyone knows who she is, so her new album is just named “Miley”…this poetic legend. — kayla (@jadedkayla) August 30, 2026

I NEED THE MC10 LEAD SINGLE RIGHT NOW!!



MILEY CYRUS IS RUMOURED TO BE COMING ON FRIDAY NEXT WEEK!! 🏮 pic.twitter.com/V8nlHRIUGK — killah (@killahdolls) August 30, 2026

And there may be an even more emotional reason this new chapter feels significant: Just days before the visuals dropped, Cyrus was mourning the loss of her godmother, the one and only Dolly Parton, who died at 80 on Aug. 25. Cyrus opened up about her relationship with Parton in an emotional tribute, reflecting on their memories while keeping many of their most personal moments private, saying in part, “what I know is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong.”

So, the big question is still up in the air: when is Miley’s 10th album actually dropping? There’s no date yet, but with all these hints, it’s getting harder to believe something huge isn’t on the way in the very near future. Or, maybe, she’s just being Miley. Either way, I’m sat.