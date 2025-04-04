TikTok has once again been spared from shutting down — for now. On April 4, President Donald Trump announced via a Truth Social post that he would be extending the deadline for TikTok (to find a U.S. buyer or be shut down) for another 75 days. “My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress. The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days,” the post said. The 75-day extension means the new deadline for a sale will fall on June 18.

This is the second deadline extension TikTok has received from Trump, who first pushed back the January 19 deadline for 75 days after the app had gone dark for 14 hours. Despite his delay of the ban, Trump was actually the one to introduce it during his first term in 2020, citing national security concerns. Now, he seems intent on an American company striking a deal with the app, which is currently owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

In his announcement, Trump also addressed a reported rift in the U.S.-China relationship due to tariffs Trump announced April 2. “We hope to continue working in Good Faith with China, who I understand are not very happy about our Reciprocal Tariffs (Necessary for Fair and Balanced Trade between China and the U.S.A.!). This proves that Tariffs are the most powerful Economic tool, and very important to our National Security,” the post continued. “We do not want TikTok to ‘go dark.’ We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the Deal.”

So far, there haven’t been serious reports of an actual sale being in the works, though several companies — including Amazon (which reportedly bid on TikTok close to the deadline) — have expressed interest. Even in the case of a sale, it’s not clear how much the app and its famous algorithm would change or stay the same.

Either way, cheers to 75 more days of scrolling!