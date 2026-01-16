The year 2026 is shaping up to be the year for romance readers everywhere. For one, fans of the genre have been eagerly counting down the days until the release of the seventh book in Chloe Walsh’s beloved Boys of Tommen series.

For those new to the series, the books follow interconnected characters at Tommen College and are set in Cork, Ireland. Each book highlights different relationships and personal stories, weaving together stories of love, friendship, heartbreak, healing, growth, and, of course, rugby. There are currently six books released in the series that transport readers to the fictional town of Ballylaggin, spanning from 1992 to 2007, creating an immersive world that readers always yearn to revisit.

The first book in the series, Binding 13, was released in July 2018, and since then, the series has captured the hearts of romance readers everywhere. The latest and sixth book in the series, Releasing 10, was released in May 2025, leaving fans desperate for what comes next. So, when will Boys of Tommen book seven be released? Unfortunately, Walsh nor her publisher, Bloom Books, have given an update on an exact release date for book seven. But that hasn’t stopped fans from looking for clues, with many predicting a potential book release this year in 2026.

As fans await more information about book seven, they’ve done what fans do best: theorize. Some fans believe that book seven will be a continuation of the story from book five, Taming 7, which is the perfect book for any fan of the friends-to-lovers trope. The story follows characters Claire Biggs, the epitome of sunshine, and Gerard “Gibsie” Gibson, the lovable class clown who also happens to be the friend of Claire’s brother and her neighbor. The book uncovers how Gibsie uses humor to mask pain, and documents Claire’s efforts to “tame” him as he heals from past trauma. With Gibsie and Claire’s love story debuting in April 2024, fans have yet to see a continuation of their romance arc.

Another couple that has yet to receive a continuation of their story is Lizzie Young and Hugh Biggs from the 2025 book, Releasing 10. In this novel, Lizzie, diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has always longed for a community where she feels like she belongs. Hugh, a classmate wise beyond his years, is willing to be exactly who she needs: someone to share her burdens with. While book seven is still yet to be announced, fans are anticipating a continuation of either Gibsie and Claire or Lizzie and Hugh’s story.

Whether you’re already invested in the world of Boys of Tommen or you’re searching for your next romance obsession, 2026 promises a heartfelt return to the rugby and romance-filled series readers have grown to know and love.