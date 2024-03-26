If You’re Wondering When Joey & Kelsey Are Getting Married, They’ve Already Revealed Their Plan

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for The Bachelor Season 28 finale follow. Season 28 of The Bachelor is officially over and I’m freaking out about Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson’s engagement! It’s been less than a day since the two have finally gone public with their relationship and I’m already dying to know one thing: When’s the wedding?!

The couple’s answer: not for a long, long time.

As Joey said earlier this season, he’s not trying to rush anything, and in an interview with People, the two confirmed that it would be a longer engagement. “We’re going to take it day by day and just enjoy this time,” Joey said. “We have no interest in putting it off, we just don’t want to rush through it.”

Kelsey said she’s expecting the engagement to last two or three years. She confessed to People, “I honestly don’t know what I want my wedding to look like. I definitely want all my close friends and family there. I think I want a very timeless wedding, but where? Not sure.”

Despite holding off on the big day, the couple has exciting plans to look forward to this summer including an engagement party in New Orleans, where Kelsey lives. The news doesn’t end there either! After celebrating in New Orleans, the two plan to move to New York City (they’re living the life).

@bachelornationabc So much love this season. A difficult decision awaits, see you at 8/7c on ABC for the live finale. ♬ original sound – The Bachelor

“We’re young and I think now is the time to live in a tiny, cramped apartment together and experience it. Even if we hate it, at least we can say we did it,” Kelsey told the outlet. Joey added that he thinks “it’s going to be fun” living in N.Y.C. and they hope to “spend a year or two there.”

I can’t wait to see all this engagement party content in a few months! Even though Bachelor Mondays are over, fans have lots to look forward to as Joey and Kelsey start their post-reality TV life. I’m so happy for them!